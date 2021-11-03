Matrix Resurrections Funkos Are the Plastic Avatars of Your Dreams and/or Nightmares

What if, instead of going through life in the Matrix as the coolest version of you, you were a Funko Pop avatar instead? Probably a little less flexible for those bullet-time moves. Regardless, that’s the existence realised today as Funko has rolled out its first figures to celebrate the release of Lana Wachowski’s (give us a Lana Funko, you cowards!) The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and more. Let’s fall down the ol’ rabbit hole, shall we?

Trinity Funko

I cannot get over this fantastic sassy pose. By the by, unless otherwise noted, the Funko figures are available for pre-order wherever toys are sold.

Trinity Funko Boxed

Looking forward to Trinity’s bullet-time pose Funko if I’m being honest.

Neo Funko

Oh, Keanu Reeves! How is it possible you look this cool as a Funko?

Neo Funko Boxed

I imagine there will be many Neo variants to come.

Neo Funko in the Matrix BAM Exclusive

Speaking of variants, here’s the first of Neo from The Matrix Resurrections. It’s an exclusive at Books-a-Million, aka BAM. You can pre-order it now.

Morpheus Funko

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus Funko looking smooth as hell.

Morpheus Funko Boxed

I’m sure the floating sunglasses will come down the road.

Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive

There’s also already a Morpheus Funko variant, this one available for pre-order at Target.

Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive Boxed

Starting to wonder how many looks our new Morpheus gets in the film…

The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive

Mr. Neil Patrick Harris’ character, known only as the Analyst right now, is a Walmart exclusive that comes with a black cat accessory and a protector case.

The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive Boxed

Who do you think the Analyst really is? We’ll have until January 1, 2022 to guess, as that’s when The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theatres.