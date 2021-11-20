Last Words Looks Kind of Like a Post-Apocalyptic Cinema Paradiso

There are people who think it’s silly to dedicate your life to movies. Movies are frivolous. Fleeting. Unimportant. To that, writer director Jonathan Nossiter says, those might be your famous Last Words.

That’s the title of a new film that stars Nick Nolte, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. It’s set in 2085, after tsumanis have decimated most of the world leaving only a precious few people alive. Among them is Kal, played by newcomer Kalipha Touray. He thinks he’s the last person on Earth but as he comes to meet a group of people very unlike himself, he discovers not just humanity… but cinema. Check out the trailer for Last Words, which looks kind of like a post-apocalyptic Cinema Paradiso.

Things start rather bleak in that trailer but as you can see, Kal begins to learn about how pictures, and in particular motion pictures, can capture history and preserve history. What happens from there, well, that’s why you pay to see the movie. But this trailer really looks like a blend of post-apocalyptic drama with a very unique story about the appreciation, and preservation, of film. And, if you step back from that, it also feels like the kind of movie that would explain why movies can be so important. They’re not just entertainment, they’re not just art, they’re forever snapshots of our wildest dreams and harshest realities.

Plus, I mean, come on. You can’t go wrong with multiple Oscar and Emmy nominees like Nolte, Skarsgård and Rampling. They’re some of our best actors but happen to be at that age where maybe they don’t get as many opportunities as some others. So it’s pretty excellent to see them in anything, let alone something cool and unique like Last Words.

Last Words will be released in theatres and on demand on December 17. What do you think of the trailer? Will you be seeking this one out?

