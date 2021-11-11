JB Hi-Fi Has a SIM-Only Plan That Comes With a $1,000 Gift Card

JB Hi-Fi may not immediately come to mind if you’re thinking about mobile plans, but it’s currently running an offer that gets you as much as a $1,000 gift card if you pick up one of its SIM-only options.

$69 per month will get you an 80GB allowance and a $400 gift card, or $99 per month will get you 200GB and a $1,000 gift card.

JB Hi-Fi isn’t a telco or MVNO in itself, but it has a range of exclusive Telstra plans. This means your bill comes directly through Telstra rather than JB, and support is provided via Telstra. In addition, you’ll get Telstra perks that don’t tend to filter down to the smaller providers powered by its network, such as 5G connectivity and no excess data charges if you go over your allowance.

There is one big catch on these plans, however: you’ll need to commit to a contract. If you’re after the $400 gift card, you’ll be locked in for 12 months, and you’ll need to make a 24-month commitment for the $1,000 gift card. These plans are also only available to new customers; if you’re already with Telstra you can’t get this deal.

While the plans aren’t exactly the cheapest around, they’re comparable to what you’d pay on Telstra. And no matter what plan you pick, the gift card’s effective value is at least $33 per month. If you’re considering a new phone too, it’s not a bad way to get an outright device at a much cheaper price. The $1,000 gift card essentially means you can get a Pixel 6 for free, or an iPhone 13 for as little as $200 (if you’re happy with the mini).

How does the JB Hi-Fi SIM-only $69 plan compare?

If the JB Hi-Fi SIM-only offer doesn’t seem right for you, here are a few other deals worth considering.

Vodafone is currently running a $5 per month discount on its 80GB plan, which brings it down to $40 per month. While most discounts tend to only last six months or a year, this one lasts for the life of your plan. This one runs until the end of November.

Circles.Life has a new entry-level plan at $10 per month which gets you 5GB per month. Most $10 or so plans only get you a gig or two, so 5GB is a bargain. If you sign-up before 1pm on November 26, you’ll get a bonus 5GB on your first three months. Use the promo code MANIA10 to get this deal.

Circles is powered by the Optus 4G network.

Lastly, iiNet is offering new customers 50 per cent off all mobile plans. The standout is its $29.99 per month option, which gets you 40GB. That’s great value at full price, but you’ll pay just $15 per month for your first six months. Better yet, if you’re an iINet internet customer, you’ll get a bonus 80GB of data on this plan, taking you to 120GB all up.

iiNet’s mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.