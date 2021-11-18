Hyundai’s Future Is The Seven Concept Three-Row SUV

The Hyundai Seven concept is a concept, and, as such, an ideal, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the production SUV that Hyundai eventually makes based on this looks and feels similar, because a three-row SUV is the kind of car that is very popular these days, the kind of car that automakers are desperate to make more of.

Take, for example, the Kia Telluride, a three-row SUV which is as popular as everyone said it would be when Kia introduced it in 2019. Hyundai’s version, the Palisade, is almost as popular; the Seven concept is here to show us what is next, in the guise of Hyundai’s Ioniq EV line. This is the concept for the Ioniq 7, coming in 2024, which will join the Ioniq 5, which is coming this winter, and the Ioniq 6, a sedan said to be coming in 2023.

The Seven concept, introduced Wednesday, has plenty of features that catch my eye, like the lights and grille, and a lounge interior with seats that swivel. Also, gird yourself to hear more about aerodynamics with each new EV, because a more aerodynamic electric car is an electric car with more range.

From Hyundai’s release:

SEVEN has an aerodynamically pure silhouette instinctively divergent from a typical SUV. The low, leading edge of the hood, a single, streamlined roofline and elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break from traditional SUVs powered by internal combustion engines. The pure volume of SEVEN’s minimal forms contrast with the powerful stance and commanding, rugged presence. In support of SEVEN’s powerful road presence are wheels that feature integrated Active Air Flaps, which deploy or retract depending on brake-cooling or low-drag requirements.

The aforementioned interior, meanwhile, was possibly made with robotaxis in mind, as this is the kind of interior you would make if you were making a robotaxi:

SEVEN also embodies Hyundai’s future vision of autonomous mobility. The driver’s seat features a retractable control stick that hides away when not in use. Without the need for the usual driver’s equipment, the ultra slim cockpit and integrated screens create a lounge-like experience. The seat arrangement is unlike traditional SUVs, with swivelling lounge chairs and a curved bench seat. This seat arrangement can be customised depending on driver-controlled or autonomous driving modes. SEVEN offers flexible space and various in-car appliances that can be personalised for individual passengers. This human-centered approach allows SEVEN to envision a future of mobility and connectivity whilst laying the foundations for future IONIQ models. SEVEN has a Universal Island console, specially designed home appliances and a multi-functional Smart Hub graphic user interface. When the Smart Hub and front seats combine with the rear chaise-lounge seating, SEVEN becomes an environment where customers can experience quality time alone or together in the glow of side-door ambient light. In transit, SEVEN’s built-in mini fridge provides chilled refreshment on the go and shoe-care compartments refresh passengers’ footwear.

Photo: Hyundai

That is a sign of our age, and so is this:

The Hygiene Airflow System takes inspiration from the sophisticated airflow management of passenger aircrafts. In its vertical mode, air is taken in through built in air intakes in the roof rails from which the air travels from above to below, and extracted through the exterior vent behind the rear wheels. In its horizontal mode, the air flows from the slim dashboard to the rear vents. Most importantly, this system can activate independently whether the vehicle is in motion or not to reduce cross-contamination among passengers and isolates the airflow between front and rear occupants. UVC Sterilization activates once the vehicle is vacated of its passengers. The control stick, first-row storage drawer and speakers pop up. Then, integrated sanitizing UVC lights help clean the living space of bacteria and viruses. In addition, there are sanitizing storage compartments in the bench and Smart Hub console for personal belongings.

The Seven, then, is a handsome EV that also looks like it will weigh roughly one million pounds, because EVs are heavy and big SUV EVs are heavier. If this is Hyundai’s future, at least it will look good.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai