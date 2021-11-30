The Best Mobile Games of 2021 According to Google Play Users

Every year, Google releases stats on the most popular apps in the Google Play store. This year, it has broken the winners out into categories, crowning Pokémon Unite as the best game available on Google Play for 2021.

“From big-budget thrills to small indie experiences, this year’s games provided a way to reconnect with ourselves and others,” Google said of determining the best games of 2021. “Whether you’re after an action-packed multiplayer or a thoughtful narrative journey, discover Play’s best games of 2021.”

Pokémon Unite scored the title of user’s choice game of 2021.

Also nominated in the user’s choice category was Merge Mayor – Match Puzzle, Beatstar – Touch Your Music, Project Makeover, Marvel Future Revolution, Royal Match, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Magic: The Gathering Arena and My Story – Mansion.

Best competitive games saw League of Legends: Wild Rift take the lead from Pokémon Unite, which came in third in this category behind Marvel Future Revolution. Rogue Land and Suspects: Mystery Mansion rounded out the top five of the Google Play 2021 best competitive games list.

The title of best ‘pick up and play’ game of 2021, according to Google Play users, went to Cats in Time – Relax, followed by Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, Disney Pop Town, Switchcraft: Magical Match 3 and Towers: Relaxing Puzzle.

Best ‘game chargers’ saw puzzle game Inked hit first place, arcade game JanKenUP! come in second and Knights of San Francisco in third. Overboard! came in fourth and Tears of Themis in fifth.

Taking the crown of best indie game for 2021 was 7 Billion Humans, followed in second by Bird Alone, a game that challenges you to become friends with the “loneliest bird in the world” and third by Donut County. Donut County is super fun. Developed by Annapurna Interactive, you play as a growing hole in a physics-based puzzle game. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge and Puzzling Peaks EXE rounded out the top five indie games available on Google Play in 2021.

It wasn’t just games Google ranked, however. The overall winner of user’s choice best app for 2021 was Wix Owner: Website Builder. Taking the number one spot of all apps of all time (OK, maybe just from Google Play in 2021) was Balance.

Google says Balance encourages people to “find their centre through personalised meditations”.

If console gaming is more your thing, check out Gizmodo Australia’s best Nintendo Switch Games of 2021 (chosen by us) or for something a little different, we’ve also got a list of the best titles on Microsoft Game Pass.