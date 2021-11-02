Good Omens Season 2 Reunites Its Cast, With a Twist

Good Omens has just entered production of its second season in Merry Olde Scotland, but that’s not the only news about the surprise return of the wildly popular Amazon Prime series. The first picture has also arrived of stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively. But the real announcement is that much of the first season’s actors will be coming back for season two… they just might be playing different characters?

Amazon Studios hasn’t announced who’s reprising their roles and who isn’t just yet, but we do know which actors are coming back. Here they are, along with a description of who they played in season one:

Michael McKean — Witchfinder Sgt. Shadwell, the final member of the Witchfinder army, at least until he recruits Newton Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall). He helps avert the apocalypse, slightly, and he may be under the belief that he has divine powers.

Miranda Richardson — Madame Tracy, a medium and next-door neighbour to Shadwell. She’s briefly possessed by Aziraphale during the attempt to stop the apocalypse. When we last saw her, she and Shadwell were planning on moving in together.

Gloria Obianyo — Uriel, a stern archangel who threatens Aziraphale a few times.

Nina Sosanya — Sister Mary Loquacious, the secretly Satanic nun who accidentally gives the infant Antichrist to the Young family 11 years prior, believing another baby to be the bringer of the apocalypse. In the present, she’s merely Mary Hodges, who’s turned the nunnery into a paintball centre.

Maggie Service — Sister Theresa Garrulous, another of the sect of satanic nuns.

Reece Shearsmith — William Shakespeare, who is self-explanatory. Crowley helped the playwright after the first production of Hamlet flopped.

Paul Adeyefa — Demon No. 1, who is a demon that isn’t important enough to have been named.

Unfortunately, we have no real clues as to who’s reprising their roles and who isn’t as Good Omens’ second season is an entirely new story, unlike season one, which was based on the 1990 book written by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett. Here’s the official plot synopsis: “Having been on Earth since the Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

You waited. And now you see @michaelsheen and David Tennant, being perfectly effable. (On our Soho set. The bookshop is on the left. Could that be a pub on the right?)#GoodOmens Season 2 @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/LiqCGWT8Oh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2021

Vague. However, common sense would dictate that major characters Shadwell and Madame Tracy are almost certainly coming back, while the archangel Uriel and the former Sister Mary Loquacious could easily make reappearances. There’s no real reason to assume Shakespeare or a miscellaneous demon would return, but who knows? We don’t, nor do we know when Good Omens’ second season will premiere because God’s plan is Ineffable. However, I will say it’s surprisingly satisfying to see a new pic of Aziraphale and Crowley, and know they’re hanging out again.