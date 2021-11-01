How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Mission Launch

After a delay and a quick adjustment, the NASA and SpaceX Crew-3 mission launch now has a date set in stone, meaning you can soon catch a crewed mission blast off into space live from the comfort of your web browser.

The upcoming launch is a collaborative science mission between NASA and SpaceX, shooting four astronauts up into space and docking with the International Space Station. The astronauts will board the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft, marking its third crew rotation with the ISS and its fourth mission to space.

The astronauts that’ll be saying goodbye to Earth’s gravity for a long six months are mission commander Raja Chari, pilot Tom Marshburn, mission specialist Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut and mission specialist Matthias Maurer. They will stay aboard the ISS for half a year, returning in April 2022. Members of the Crew-2 mission (which left in April) will soon return to Earth from the ISS, although no earlier than November 7. It’s the changing of the guard.

Just days ago, NASA and SpaceX had to run through a last-minute adjustment to the *checks notes* toilet of the Crew-3 spacecraft, after it was found to be leaking urine into the fan system – thankfully, this has been fixed.

What time is the Crew-3 mission launch?

The Endurance spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday, November 3 – in the afternoon for us Aussies. The rocket was originally scheduled to launch on October 31, but weather conditions delayed the launch.

Here are the times across Australia’s time zones for when you can tune in to the rocket launch:

AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS): Broadcast starts at 11:45 am Wednesday, Take-off at 4:10 pm

Broadcast starts at 11:45 am Wednesday, Take-off at 4:10 pm ACDT (SA): Broadcast starts at 11:15 am Wednesday, Take-off at 3:40 pm Thursday

Broadcast starts at 11:15 am Wednesday, Take-off at 3:40 pm Thursday AEST (QLD): Broadcast starts at 10:45 am Wednesday, Take-off at 3:10 pm Wednesday

Broadcast starts at 10:45 am Wednesday, Take-off at 3:10 pm Wednesday ACST (NT): Broadcast starts at 10:15 am Wednesday, Take-off at 2:40 pm Wednesday

Broadcast starts at 10:15 am Wednesday, Take-off at 2:40 pm Wednesday AWST (WA): Broadcast starts at 8:45 am Wednesday, Take-off at 1:10 pm Wednesday

These times are subject to change due to weather conditions, however, NASA predicts an 80 per cent chance of favourable weather conditions at the time of launch. We’ll update this post if anything changes.

How can I watch the Crew-3 mission launch in Australia?

The NASA website

The Kennedy Space Centre YouTube channel

If you miss it, you’ll be able to catch coverage of the event after the launch on the NASA and SpaceX YouTube channels. There’ll certainly be more launches after this one, so don’t feel like you’re missing out if you miss it live.