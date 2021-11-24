Colin Trevorrow Talks Updating Jurassic World’s Dinosaurs for Dominion

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Deadline reports Colin O’Brien and Cyrus Arnold have joined the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. O’Brien will play the role of younger incarnation of Jaeden Martel’s character, Craig, while Arnold has signed on as Craig’s antagonist, Kenny Yankovich.

Clifford the Big Red Dog 2

According to The Wrap, Paramount has greenlit a sequel to Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Jurassic World: Dominion

In conversation with IGN, Colin Trevorrow provided “a really good, logical reason” the dinosaurs now have feathers in Jurassic World: Dominion.

I think we have a really good logical explanation for why these are dinosaurs that look different than the other Jurassic dinosaurs have looked in the past. In this case, it’s that we’re showing them in their original habitat. There was no frog DNA used to bridge the gaps in the genomes, so it gave us an opportunity to show dinosaurs with feathers.

In the same interview, Trevorrow once again promised Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm will be a “huge part” of the movie.

Ellie and Grant and Malcolm are on this full adventure, they’re a huge part of it, and equal partners to Owen and Claire and Maisie and our new characters we’ve brought in. The challenge of a movie like that is to give every character their due, to honour everybody. That’s part of what this prologue is about; I felt that if we didn’t have this in the story, that the T-Rex wasn’t being honoured. She’s a character too.

The Matrix: Resurrections

In conversation with Showbiz Cheatsheet (via /Film), Keanu Reeves stated The Matrix: Resurrections is “not a sequel” but instead “something autonomous”.

I saw the film in Berlin in September. It’s really good. I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded [it] in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.

Evil Dead Rise

Speaking with BlairWitch.De (via Comic Book) Bruce Campbell promised Evil Dead Rise will be “absolutely horrific” since all of its irreversibly possessed characters are “family related”.

This one’s dark, this one’s pretty serious. Good, strong performances. It’s a single mum who now has to deal with this book. These days it’s more about the book. That book gets around, that book is handed around, passed along, people try and get rid of it, they try to bury it or destroy it and they really can’t. So this book just keeps popping up, so really it’s just another story of what happens if this book appears in this particular group of people’s lives and how it intersects. Lee Cronin is a very serious man, he’s a very serious director. Sam Raimi picked him because he did a pretty good job on a movie A Hole in the Ground. He’s a very atmospheric director and Sam thought, ‘Let’s give this guy a shot.’ It’s gonna be really good, we’ve seen a rough [cut] of it already and it has all the components we need. Like anything, when you see a rough version it just has to be tightened, but we’re good. We’re in good shape. At the end of our new film, we see a family that is no longer the same – which of course makes sense since it will be completely destroyed! Eventually these people are taken over. Brothers, sisters, daughters, sons…this time it’s a family affair. All characters are family related. That makes their obsession and decisions all the harder as they have to consider killing their own siblings. In the original there was a brother-sister duo Ash and Cheryl, otherwise they were all just friends. In Evil Dead Rise, they are relatives from the same household. For that reason alone, it will be absolutely horrific – and urban, since we are leaving the forests in this part.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Filming has wrapped on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania according to Peyton Reed on Twitter.

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to… (Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 23, 2021

Scream

Ghostface claims another victim in a new image from Scream.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Avan Jogia’s rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy meets Lisa Trevor in the latest clip from Welcome to Raccoon City.

Santa, Inc.

Sarah Silverman tries to become the first female Santa Claus in the trailer for Santa, Inc.

I finally get to live every Jewish boys dream of being fucking Santa Claus! Santa Inc is coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/O41J2lVIx8 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 22, 2021

Cobra Kai

Ralph Macchio spoke to Empire about Cobra Kai’s bold attempt to redeem The Karate Kid, Part III in season four.

There’s another angle to Terry Silver, and when you call upon those stories and dive into the grey areas, it expands the universe and the story. It’s this chance to take something that didn’t work, and try to make fruit out of it. Can it bear fruit? It has. Season four is next level.

Star Trek: Discovery

The Discovery encounters “an unusually destructive new force” in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Anomaly”.

Saru returns to help the U.S.S. Discovery uncover the mystery of an unusually destructive new force. As Burnham leads the crew, she must also find a way to help Book cope with an unimaginable loss. Written by: Anne Cofell Saunders & Glenise Mullins Directed by: Olatunde Osunsanmi

Ghosts

Hetty takes over Jay’s body on the same day he and Sam are supposed to meet a wedding planner in the synopsis for “Possession” airing December 9.

Hetty accidentally possesses Jay’s body just as he and Sam are to about show Woodstone Mansion to a renowned wedding planner, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 9 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+

The Flash

Black Lightning pays a visit in the trailer for “Armageddon, Part 3″ — next week’s episode of The Flash.

Chucky

An army of possessed Good Guy dolls storm a screening of James Whales’ Frankenstein in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Chucky.

La Brea

Elsewhere, a second sinkhole opens up in Seattle in the trailer for next week’s season finale of La Brea.

Riverdale

Jughead sells his soul to Satan in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale. Who even knows any more.

Hawkeye

Clint hurls a Molotov cocktail back at the Tracksuit Mafia in a new clip from Hawkeye.

Earthworm Jim

Finally, a teaser has our first look at the new Earthworm Jim animated series from Interplay and APA.

