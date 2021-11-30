Chucky Gets a Season 2, Lives to Slay Another Day

The Chucky TV series is a hit — and the diabolical doll will return for a second season to continue his overall-clad reign of terror.

USA Network and SYFY, which both run the series, announced that Chucky was one of the top two new cable series for viewers ages 18-49. (The other was (SYFY’s Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien.) That tracks with the series’ attempt at capturing younger viewers (by casting teenagers as its main characters) while also thrilling fans of the classic Child’s Play horror movies (by bringing back actors from the cult-beloved Don Mancini films, including Jennifer Tilly and Alex Vincent, as well as Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky).

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Mancini said in the same press release. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Speaking about the show at a press event ahead of Chucky’s October premiere, Mancini said that he was excited to work within a TV format, as opposed to making another Child’s Play film, because of the “greater storytelling real estate.” He elaborated: “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, who initially seem on the face of it to be one thing, but then you find out a little more about them and we start to peel the onion away… I think that having more time and space increases the tension because you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute movie.”

There’s no word yet if Chucky season two will continue the story of season one or start a whole new story for the Good Guy Gone Very Bad, but you can still get excited by watching the little teaser announcing the renewal below (noting the release date as just “2022”). In the meantime, the season finale of Chucky arrives tomorrow, November 30, on USA and SYFY; you can stream the whole series (and you should — it’s campy, fun, and gory as hell!) starting December 1 on Peacock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTtNSZoiyaE