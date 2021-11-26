Pump up the Discounts with These Bose Black Friday Deals

Bose wants to wish you all a Happy Black Friday. The headphone giant is celebrating with a tonne of discounts across a number of products, like earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars – new and refurbished.

Across the board, you’ll get free shipping on all orders over $30. But here’s the list of what’s going cheap for Black Friday. We’ve updated this list since it was first published to show what has sold out.

New Bose speakers

SoundLink Mini II Special Edition has been slashed from $279 to $199.95. The sale is only available on the Triple Black version.

New Bose headphones and earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones are now going for $299.95 , down from their usual $369.95 price tag. The QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling buds are designed for use with iPhone, iPad and iPod.

headphones are now going for , down from their usual $369.95 price tag. The QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling buds are designed for use with iPhone, iPad and iPod. The SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II have also been discounted, you can pick them up from Bose this Black Friday for $299.95. Both white and black formfactors are available. They will usually set you back $329.95.

New Bose Frames

For Black Friday, the Bose Frames Alto have been reduced from $299.95 to $179.95 . Both small-to-medium and medium-to-large sizes are available as part of the sale.

have been reduced from $299.95 to . Both small-to-medium and medium-to-large sizes are available as part of the sale. The Bose Frames Rondo are also on sale, reduced to $179.95 from $299.95. You can only get these bad boys in small-to-medium.

Refurbished Bose speakers

Refurbished Bose headphones and earbuds

Refurbished Bose Frames

[SOLD OUT] A refurbished pair of Bose Frames Alto will set you back $179.95, instead of $299.95.

Refurbished Bose soundbars and bass modules

[SOLD OUT] A refurbished Bose Smart Soundbar 700 for Black Friday is coming in at $899.95 , down from $1199.95. it’s available in black or white.

for Black Friday is coming in at , down from $1199.95. it’s available in black or white. [SOLD OUT] for $559.95 , you can score a refurbished Bose Soundbar 500 in black.

, you can score a refurbished in black. [SOLD OUT] The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 , refurbished, is going for $499.95 , down from $599.95.

, refurbished, is going for , down from $599.95. You can still score a refurbished Bose Bass Module 700 in white or black for $899.95 , down from $999.95.

in white or black for , down from $999.95. [SOLD OUT] The last Black Friday deal is a refurbished Bose Bass Module 500 for $449.95, down from $599.95.

