Pump up the Discounts with These Bose Black Friday Deals

Bose wants to wish you all a Happy Black Friday. The headphone giant is celebrating with a tonne of discounts across a number of products, like earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars – new and refurbished.
Across the board, you’ll get free shipping on all orders over $30. But here’s the list of what’s going cheap for Black Friday. We’ve updated this list since it was first published to show what has sold out.
New Bose speakers
- SoundLink Mini II Special Edition has been slashed from $279 to $199.95. The sale is only available on the Triple Black version.
New Bose headphones and earbuds
- The Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones are now going for $299.95, down from their usual $369.95 price tag. The QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling buds are designed for use with iPhone, iPad and iPod.
- The SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II have also been discounted, you can pick them up from Bose this Black Friday for $299.95. Both white and black formfactors are available. They will usually set you back $329.95.
New Bose Frames
- For Black Friday, the Bose Frames Alto have been reduced from $299.95 to $179.95. Both small-to-medium and medium-to-large sizes are available as part of the sale.
- The Bose Frames Rondo are also on sale, reduced to $179.95 from $299.95. You can only get these bad boys in small-to-medium.
Refurbished Bose speakers
- [SOLD OUT] A refurbished SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bose speaker will set you back $149.95, down from $279.95.
- For Black Friday, Bose is flogging a refurbished SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for $129.95 (instead of $199.95). They’re available in black and white (with aqua and red now sold out).
- [SOLD OUT] The SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker, also refurbished, is on sale for $234.95, down from $299.95.
- [SOLD OUT] With silver and black available from Bose for Black Friday, a refurbished SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker is reduced from $439.95 to $394.95.
- [SOLD OUT] A refurbished Bose Portable Smart Speaker, in either black or silver, will set you back $429.95, down from $499.95.
- You can also get your hands on a refurbished Bose Smart Speaker 300, discounted on Black Friday by $100 – down to $299.95 from $399.95. Black is now sold out.
- [SOLD OUT] The bigger brother to the above speaker, the Bose Home Speaker 500 is also on sale today for $399.95, reduced from $599.95.
- [SOLD OUT] The Wave Soundtouch Music system IV will now cost $899.95 refurbished, instead of $999.95. Black, white and silver models are available.
Refurbished Bose headphones and earbuds
- We called the Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones the best wireless buds yet when we reviewed them. So take advantage of the Black Friday discount on a refurbished pair of these Bose buds for $149.95, so you don’t have to pay $299.95.
- A refurbished pair of the Bose Sport Earbuds will set you back $179.95, down from $299.95, this Black Friday.
- Also heavily discounted are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, with a black or silver refurbished pair going for $349.95, instead of $599.95.
- The Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are also on sale for Black Friday, with a refurbished pair going for $299.95 – a pretty steep discount from the usual $499.95 you’ll pay for these beasts.
- A refurbished pair of the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones will set you back $129.95, instead of the usual $229.95. They’re available in black, aqua and citron.
Refurbished Bose Frames
- [SOLD OUT] A refurbished pair of Bose Frames Alto will set you back $179.95, instead of $299.95.
Refurbished Bose soundbars and bass modules
- [SOLD OUT] A refurbished Bose Smart Soundbar 700 for Black Friday is coming in at $899.95, down from $1199.95. it’s available in black or white.
- [SOLD OUT] for $559.95, you can score a refurbished Bose Soundbar 500 in black.
- [SOLD OUT] The Bose Smart Soundbar 300, refurbished, is going for $499.95, down from $599.95.
- You can still score a refurbished Bose Bass Module 700 in white or black for $899.95, down from $999.95.
- [SOLD OUT] The last Black Friday deal is a refurbished Bose Bass Module 500 for $449.95, down from $599.95.
