What You Need to Know About the B.1.1.529 COVID Variant

A new variant of COVID-19 was detected in South Africa on Wednesday. The B.1.1.529 variant includes a high number of mutations and might be able to evade the body’s immune system and be more transmissible.

The variant has caused governments around the world to take action, with Britain banning travel from six African countries. Israel has also banned citizens from travelling to South Africa, with foreigners from South Africa unable to enter the country. The World Health Organization has called a special meeting to discuss the response to the new variant.

At the time of writing, the new variant hasn’t been detected in Australia, however the situation is developing. We’ll update this article when we learn more, but for now, here’s what we know about the B.1.1.529 variant.

What we know about the COVID B.1.1.529 variant

Although the new COVID B.1.1.529 variant has been found in Hong Kong and Botswana, it hasn’t been detected in Australia just yet. That doesn’t mean it might not come to Australia, but the situation is still developing. Seventy-seven cases have been detected in South Africa at the time of writing, with four cases found in Botswana and one in Hong Kong directly linked to travel.

“This variant might have, not just enhanced transmissibilities to spread more efficiently, but might be able to get around parts of the immune system and the protection that we have in our immune system,” said infectious diseases specialist Richard Lessells in an online press conference.

The vaccine contains over 30 mutations in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Although some mutations are well characterised by scientists, many of them have been rarely observed until now, making the significance of this mutation uncertain.

“This lineage, which will become a variant with a Greek name, probably tomorrow, has a very high number of mutations with a concern for predicted immune evasion and transmissibility,” added Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of South Africa’s Centre for Epidemic Response & Innovation (CERI).

“The world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate it!” Professor Oliveira wrote in a tweet.

Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said in a Twitter thread that this variant “very, very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile”, although it could be down to just being a strange cluster of mutations.

Although the B.1.1.529 variant could prove an ability to dodge COVID-19 antibodies, we’re still waiting to hear how this could impact Australia and the vaccine rollout across the world.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to the Department of Health for comment. We will update this post when we know more.