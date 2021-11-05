Animal Crossing’s New Fisheye Lens Makes Everything Better

If you’ve downloaded the new Animal Crossing update early, chances are good that you’ve already bought the new Pro Camera and are fiddling with its new features, like the fancy new first-person view. But that’s not all. The camera also comes with a few other new features and filters, which I am ignoring in their entirety right now because the fisheye lens in particular in just so damn silly.

That’s it. That’s the post. But it seemed worth highlighting, because frankly, I’m having a blast running around looking at everyone with this thing. Is it childish? Maybe. But c’mon, this is funny.

Judging from reactions online, other fans are loving this too — likely because it lends itself nicely to making memes and jokes.

The new fisheye lens is one of many new changes in the update, which brings with it fan-favourite characters such as Brewster and Katrina into the mix. Beyond new characters, there are all-new features, like Kapp’n boat rides, along with some nice surprises that weren’t mentioned anywhere, such as star fragment rocks. That’s not counting the hundreds of new items in the 2.0 update, some of which include unique recipes that result in some mouth-watering food items.

Add in some nice quality-of-life features, like expanded storage or ordinances that help set new rules, and it’s a grand time to return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’ve been gone for a while, returning to this slate of additions will make New Horizons feel like more of a fully-fledged Animal Crossing game. No wonder it took them a year to put this together.

If you’d like to get ready for the imminent arrival of the Happy Home Designer (paid) expansion, you should get cracking on that island transfer tool — especially if you just bought a shiny new OLED Switch. It’s easy and should take you no more than around 10 minutes, provided you’ve got the two Switches and the game card on hand.