Amazon to Stop Taking Visa Credit Cards in the UK Thanks to Brexit

Amazon will stop accepting credit cards from Visa as early as January, according to multiple reports early Wednesday. Why? It’s yet another thing that can be blamed on Brexit, the UK’s split from the European Union in 2020.

Last month, Visa raised the fees it charges online retailers for each transaction, something it blamed on the UK leaving the EU. In turn, Amazon says it simply doesn’t want to pay higher fees and will stop accepting Visa credit cards, though Visa debit cards will still be accepted through the online retailer.

Visa obviously isn’t happy with the situation, but the company is trying to put a positive spin on the immediate situation. Visa pointed out that Amazon will still be accepting all Visa credit cards in the UK through Christmas and suggested they might be able to get things sorted out by the January 19 deadline imposed by Amazon.

“UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards at Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season,” a spokesperson for Visa told Gizmodo by email early Wednesday morning.

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins,” the spokesperson continued.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022.”

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

Visa wasn’t the only financial institution to start charging higher fees after Brexit. Mastercard did something similar, though higher credit card fees are really the least of Britain’s worries at the moment. The UK is suffering from a shortage of truck drivers — a profession that formerly relied on a large immigrant population — leaving empty shelves in many grocery stores across the country.

The UK is trying to get more drivers by instituting a streamlined immigrant visa system, but there have been few takers, according to the BBC. Great work, Britain. Or, more specifically, Britain’s Boomers. You really knocked it out of the park with this whole Brexit thing. Surely, food shortages and higher credit card fees are just the beginning in a long line of great innovations you’ve brought to your country.