A Field Guide to The Book of Boba Fett’s Star Wars Aliens

Once an alien on Tatooine, always an alien on Tatooine, it seems. The upcoming Disney+ Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, got its first trailer today which includes a bevy of Star Wars extraterrestrials. These aliens were either seen in A New Hope’s cantina scene or working for Jabba in Return of the Jedi — but what role are they going to play on the show? We’ve broken down every appearance and what they might mean for Boba Fett’s plan to rule the underworld.

B’omarr Monks

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

You might remember this upsetting little guy scuttling around the beginning of Return of the Jedi, or at least one of his order. The B’omarr monks are so devoted to severing themselves from the physical sensations of the galaxy that they have their brains removed and implanted in these spider-droids to better concentrate on enhancing their mental states. In fact, Jabba’s palace used to be a B’omarr monastery before he took it over, but left the monks scurrying about because they looked cool. Whether Fett has kicked the monks out now that he’s in charge, or whether this monk just likes to go on walks during the Tatooine sunset, remains to be seen.

Ithorians

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The most famous Ithorian, Momaw Nadon, was one of the aliens sipping drinks in the cantina before Obi-Wan Kenobi ruined the mood. This robed gent is decidedly not Momaw Nadon, given that his colouring is off, and he’s much more regal in appearance and dress. Ithorians are mostly peaceful in nature, but there have been a couple of Ithorian bounty hunters — which may be the reason this guy seems to be meeting with Fett. Also, it kind of sounded like, if the voice playing over this clip was the Ithorian being translated into galactic basic (read: English), this might be a Pedro Pascal cameo? The voice certainly sounded similar.

Trandoshans

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The two aliens sitting closest to the left of Boba Fett are Trandoshans, whose most famous member (among fans) is unquestionably Bossk, the reptilian bounty hunter Darth Vader addresses in The Empire Strikes Back. Trandoshans usually end up as bounty hunters in Star Wars, and a few of them were seen with Greef Karga, the leader of the Bounty Hunter’s Guild on the world of Navarro, in The Mandalorian. Their inclusion in Fett’s pow-wow makes sense.

Aqualish

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Aqualish generally show up in the Star Wars galaxy as bad guys, whether that’s as criminals, arms dealers, or drunken thugs like Ponda Baba in A New Hope. So it makes a certain amount of sense that they’d be meeting with new underworld kingpin Boba Fett to discuss the change in regime.

Gamorreans

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The two piggish brutes looming behind Fett are Gamorrean guards, which Jabba the Hutt used to employ as well. That didn’t work out well for Jabba, so it remains to be seen why Fett would renew their contract when he took charge. Gamorreans are typified as dumb, savage, stinky, and very loyal (justice for Voort “Piggy” saBinring, the Gamorrean X-Wing ace in Wraith Squadron in the old EU!), so they were likely working for Jabba’s former majordomo Bib Fortuna when Fett murdered him at the end of The Mandalorian’s second season, and just stuck around.

Tuskens

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Tusken Raiders are among the best-known (and most beleaguered) aliens in the Star Wars galaxy, so there’s no need to introduce them. While a clan did uncharacteristically work with Din Djarin and lawman Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian to defeat a krayt dragon, it seems unlikely that Fett would have any use for them.

Twi’leks

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The horn-headed Twi’leks are seen everywhere in Star Wars, it seems, although the most iconic will likely always been Oola, the enslaved dancer Jabba the Hutt fed to his pet Rancor in Return of the Jedi. These two certainly look more like dancers than Hera Syndulla, who starred in the Rebels cartoon and become a general in the Rebellion and, later, the Resistance. But considering we just found out the one on the right is being played by Jennifer Beals, you can bet she’s a bit more important to the story. While it’s impossible to tell for now, the redheaded woman passing by in the lower left is very likely Rystáll Sant, the Max Rebo band back-up singer who turned Fett’s eye in the RotJ Special Edition. It would be very cool to make her a part of The Book of Boba Fett.

Klatooinians

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

OK, to be perfectly honest, we’re not 100% sure this guy is a Klatooinian because his design is a little generic. However, he bears a strong resemblance to Barada, a Klatooinian who served Jabba and died in RotJ, and it tracks with The Book of Boba Fett’s emphasis on showcasing classic Tatooine aliens. Also, Klatoonians are burly brutes who commonly entered the criminal underworld, so it makes sense for Fett to bring them to his criminal underworld pow-wow.