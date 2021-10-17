Venom 2 Release Date Locked in For Australia and New Zealand

Over the past year we’ve seen countless films delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while we’ve all gotten used to waiting, the latest movie delay stings a lot. Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed in Australia and New Zealand, but listings at Hoyts and Event Cinemas have confirmed the new release date set for next month.

This post has been updated since it was first published.

Previously, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage was scheduled to release locally on September 16, then October 14. It is now confirmed for November 25.

This latest delay means we’ll be one of the last countries to see the flick.

The official reasons for the delay are unclear, but it’s easy to assume the release date has been impacted by lockdowns along Australia’s east coast. Cinemas in New South Wales have only just started to reopen.

Films like The Suicide Squad went ahead with release anyway, but box office numbers are likely being impacted massively by these cinema closures. Venom 2 being released in November will see it avoid this fate.

Given there’s no planned digital release for Venom 2, the only way to see the film this year will be in cinemas, meaning there needs to be a safe and accessible way to watch it and waiting until we had most of the population vaxxed seems logical.

The delay was needed, but it’s also sparked fears amongst Spider-Man fans, who worry this decision will mean Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be further delayed locally. Currently, that’s set for release on December 16, and while that still seems a long way off, we’ve now got a bunch of films to look forward to over summer.

New Zealand appears to be wrapped up in this delay as well, with its local Event Cinemas branch declaring Kiwis will get to see the flick before us on November 18.

It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances that led us here, but there’s hope this is the last date change in Australia and New Zealand.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to local representatives from Sony Pictures to confirm the release status of Venom: Let There Be Carnage in Australia and New Zealand. Should we hear back, we’ll update this post with any additional information.