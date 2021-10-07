The 9,090-Piece Titanic Is Now the Largest Lego Model Ever Released

It’s been rumoured for a while, but today Lego officially revealed the largest model it’s ever released: a replica of the famed and ill-fated Titanic that measures over four-and-a-half feet long when fully assembled. It’s a stunning replica — both inside and out — because it breaks into multiple sections to reveal its inner structure.

Is it the largest Lego set ever released? Technically no. That honour belongs to the Lego Art World Map which isn’t really a model, but just bags and bags of coloured studs — 11,695 of them, to be exact — that are assembled to create a giant map of the world that can be hung on the wall. A time-consuming build, but the results are nowhere near as interesting as Lego’s traditional models. The previous record-holder was the Lego Colosseum, at 9,036 pieces, but the Titanic narrowly edges it out with 9,090 pieces in total.

The scale of the model allowed Lego to include not only an incredible level of details in its Titanic replica — incorporating cargo cranes, swimming pools, lifeboats, promenades, and multiple decks — but functional features as well, like anchors that can be raised and lowered, and a mechanism for adjusting the tension of the lines that run between its masts.

The model also breaks apart into three sections, but not because of what happened to the ship itself on that fateful night. Instead, the feature makes a detailed cross-section of the ship visible, revealing other details like the recognisable grand staircase, a smoking lounge, and even the boiler room.

The Titanic’s massive engines can even be removed, but when in place inside the ship the pistons actually move up and down when the boat’s propellers are turned. Thankfully, the pricing of this set doesn’t match the 1:200 scale the model was created at. It will set collectors back $999.999 when it’s officially available starting on November 8, next month. That’s not cheap as toys go, but for miniature luxury liners, that’s a bargain.