Sorry, Prince Charles Said His Car Does What?

Prince Charles has been trying to convince our prime minister to attend a climate change summit and has said his car basically drives drunk. Just when you thought 2021 couldn’t get any more wild.

The soon-to-be king fessed up to his car being fuelled by wine during an interview with the BBC.

He revealed that he runs his Aston Martin on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

His 51 year-old Aston Martin has been modified to run on a fuel called E85, which is apparently made up of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol. (Bioethanol can be derived from different sources, and in this case, surplus wine and alcohol extracted from fermented whey.)

But that’s not all. Prince Charles also said he’s cut back on consuming meat and other animal by-products, such as dairy. He believes if more people did that, it would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment.

The prince has become a bit of an ally for those of us pushing the people in power to take our concerns of climate change more seriously.

During that same interview, Prince Charles said he sympathises with ‘young people’, including Greta Thunberg.

“All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they’re going to get frustrated,” he said. “I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed.”

Prince Charles is also trying to convince Scott Morrison (and other world leaders) to attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, calling it a “last chance saloon, literally” to save the planet.

“If we don’t really take the decisions which are vital now, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch up,” he said.

“It’ll be catastrophic.”

It’s likely the PM will backflip on his decision, but he reckons his priority is talking to Australians about this stuff, not people overseas. Ok PM, talk to us about it, we’re waiting.