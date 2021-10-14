The Best Way to Boost Your Nintendo Switch’s Storage for Under $50

While there are a lot of great things you can say about the Nintendo Switch, from its solid range of first-party games to the convenience of its portability, its woeful internal storage issue isn’t one of them. With a maximum capacity of 32GB, filling up your Switch isn’t a difficult feat. Then comes the frustrating decision of deciding what should stay and what should go when clearing off space.

Nintendo has somewhat fixed this storage issue with the recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which has an increased internal capacity of 64GB. But that’s still not going to be enough for some. If you’re sick of having to delete games to make room for new ones increasing your Switch’s storage capacity is a must.

Thankfully, increasing your Nintendo Switch‘s internal storage is easily achievable and, if you’re a savvy shopper, very affordable. All you need is a micro SD card.

What are the best micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch?

The 256GB Samsung EVO Plus is a beast of a micro SD. It has solid read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, and is currently on sale for $46.39, down from $89.95. So not only will you increase your Switch’s storage by 800%, you’ll be able to do it for under $50. That’s a lot of room for games, and there’s a very good chance it’ll be a long time before you ever come close to capping it, if at all.

There’s also SanDisk’s range of Nintendo-licensed micro SDs. You can currently pick up a 128GB SanDisk x Nintendo micro SD for $35.16, which usually retails for around $50. It has a solid read speed of 100MB/s, so it’ll have no problem loading and playing games fast.

If you really want to give your Switch’s internal storage a boost, you can also grab a 512GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for $113.25 (down from $149), or a 512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD for $104.99 (down from $159 RRP). If those aren’t enough storage space for you, I don’t know what is.

How do you install a micro SD into your Switch?

Adding a micro SD to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED is very easy. First, make sure your Switch is powered off and then pull it out of its dock. If you flip up the kickstand, you’ll see a tiny slot. Pop your micro SD into this slot, and you’ll be good to go.

Once inserted, turn your Switch back on and head to the system settings. Under the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”. Select the prompt to move data from the console’s internal storage to the memory card, and then select the games you want to move.