New Eternals Updates, Indiana Jones 5 Set Pictures, and More

David Gordon Green wants more classic Halloween characters back for Halloween Ends. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City shows off just how much it wants to recreate the beloved games. Plus, new looks at what’s to come on Chucky, La Brea, and Supergirl. Spoilers get!

Halloween Ends

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, David Gordon Green hinted Lindsey Wallace will return in Halloween Ends.

[Kyle Richards] was fun. In the ’78 film, you see that moment with her and Tommy upstairs in the hallway after their confrontation with Michael Myers, and Laurie is pleading with them to get out of the house and go get help, and she’s their protector. So it was cool to be able to take that character full circle to a sequence we have on the playground where she has a very similar, protective moment with kids on a playground. It was fun to be able to see her role reversal, her maturity as a character. I’m not sure we’ve seen the last of Kyle Richards in our franchise.

Eternals

Director Chloé Zhao revealed she pitched Marvel her Eternals idea with a William Blake poem and was “still allowed to stay in the room” in a recent interview with /Film.

Well, it started with me showing [Feige] a macro photo of sand and then quoting a poem from William Blake. So I still was allowed to stay in the room, so it was really nice. But in that poem, Blake was trying to convey that you can see the endless beauty and the meanings of the cosmos within the smallest things you can find on Earth. So the vision of film was to set out to capture that scale — something as large as the creation of the sun, and as intimate as whispers of lovers. So I think, you know, going on location and doing this kind of immersive shoot and having the support of understanding of this amazing cast was kind of how we got here today.

Elsewhere, producer Nate Moore confirmed to Comic Book that “no two” of the film’s Deviants “will look the same.”

As you know, the Deviants in the comics are called the Changing People, no two Deviants look the same. So in our film, no two Deviants will look the same. But you do see as sort of these parasitic predators, when they do kill off a predator in the film, they do take the shape of that predator. So they’re sort of bat-like Deviants. There’s a wolf-like Deviant. There’s a Deviant that look like all sorts of creatures from myth and legend in history. And these are the Deviants that the Eternals were sent again to eradicate, to help humanity advance. Because the Deviants are the Changing People, they come in all different shapes and sizes.

Ikaris also makes a heroic entrance while Sersi turns a truck to rose petals in a new clip.

Indiana Jones 5

Additional set photos of Harrison Ford with Phoebe Waller-Bridge have surfaced. View them at JustJared.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Principal photography has wrapped on Rise of the Beasts, according to director Steven Caple, Jr. on Instagram.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The surviving Ghostbusters (top left), a terror dog (top right), and a Gozer the Gozerian statue (just above the dog to the left) make sly appearances in a new Afterlife poster courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Photo: Sony

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

A brief Welcome to Raccoon City featurette includes side-by-side comparisons of scenes and locations from the Resident Evil video games.

The Feast

IFC Midnight has released a new trailer for The Feast, an “extreme eco-horror fable” about a family dinner gone awry.

The Continental

Variety reports Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Hubert Point Du-Jour, Jessica Allain, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson have joined the cast of The Continental. Woodell will play “a young Winston Scott” while is Prada is a new character named K.D., Point is Miles, Jessica Allain is Lou, Nhung Kate is Yen, and Ben Robson is Frankie.

Extrapolations

THR also has word Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav have joined the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming climate change horror anthology series, Extrapolations.

Ghosts

TV Line additionally reports Matt Walsh will appear on Ghosts as Elias, a “gregarious robber baron” and “philandering scoundrel of a man” from the 19th century who “also happens to be the husband of Sam’s ancestor, Hetty. Elias has spent the past 130 years of his afterlife locked in a vault in Woodstone Mansion, left alone to think about the choices he made while he was alive.”

A Banquet for Hungry Ghosts

Deadline reports 108 Media is developing an animated horror anthology based on Ying Chang Compestine’s A Banquet for Hungry Ghosts from writer Tricia Lee and director Lester Hsi. “Set across different epochs surrounding Chinese culture across the world, the series is made up of eight self-contained hungry ghost stories, laid out as eight courses of a banquet in a live-action appetizer/dessert bookends (filmed unique to each language and market) wrapped around its animated main course.”

Mob Psycho 100

A teaser trailer reveals a third season of Mob Psycho 100 is now in production.

La Brea

The sinkhole gang explores an abandoned fort in the trailer for next week’s episode of La Brea.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, Lex Luthor proclaims “Nyxly is the love of my life” in a trailer for next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Chucky

Finally, Chucky’s plan to kill Lexi makes major headway in a trailer for next week’s “I Like to Be Hugged.”

Banner art by Jim Cook