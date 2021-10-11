Meet Marvel’s Eternals Cast in These Character Posters

We know the Avengers. We know the Guardians of the Galaxy. Heck, now we even know the Ten Rings. But Marvel’s latest superhero group is bigger than all of them combined. They’re the Eternals.

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao will bring Eternals to theatres, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on November 5. It tells the story of a diverse group of beings who have protected Earth for thousands of years, long before anyone heard of Tony Stark, Peter Quill, or the kingdom of Wakanda. Now, though, they’re forced to reemerge when their mortal enemies, the Deviants, somehow return… and return and return. In an interview with Fandango, Zhao confirmed Eternals, which runs just under three hours, has not one but two end credit scenes. “Don’t just stay for the first on — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you,” she said.

So who exactly are the Eternals? Well, Marvel has released a nice pile of character posters to guide the way, so let’s check them out.

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Image: Marvel Studios

Sersi is one of the film’s leads, described as a lover of humankind. As for Chan, she’s previously appeared in the MCU as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. But we believe audiences are just going to be asked to forget about that.

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Image: Marvel Studios

The “all-powerful” Ikaris is romantically involved with Sersi, though that can’t always be easy spanning across centuries. Richard Madden is best known for his role as the short-lived King in the North, Robb Stark, on Game of Thrones.

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Image: Marvel Studios

Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie doesn’t really need much of an introduction. And that she chose to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thena should tell you everything you need to know about the character. She’s very powerful.

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Image: Marvel Studios

Kingo is the role Kumail Nanjiani, best known for his role on Silicon Valley, got swole for. You know you’ve seen the photos. In the film he’s a superhero who lives as a famous Bollywood actor.

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Image: Marvel Studios

Ajak is the leader of the Eternals, which means she might be the wisest and most powerful of all. Hayek, like Jolie, doesn’t need much introduction, but she is as excited for you to finally see this movie as anyone. “This is going to feel and look different than everything you’ve ever seen in the Marvel Universe,” she told Gizmodo last year.

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Image: Marvel Studios

Sprite might look like a child, but she’s Eternal like everyone else. Described as an “eternally young, old-soul,” she’s played by relative newcomer Lia McHugh, who appeared in 2019’s The Lodge.

Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos

Image: Marvel Studios

Anyone who has watched Atlanta probably just thought the same thing: “It’s Paper Boi!” And yes, while Tyree Henry does play a famous rapper on the hit FX show, Phastos is even larger than that. He’s one of Marvel’s first, most important, openly gay characters yet and can invent things with his mind.

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Image: Marvel Studios

Lauren Ridloff, best known for playing Connie on The Walking Dead, plays Makkari, a hero who is super fast. The character is also the first deaf hero in the MCU.

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Image: Marvel Studios

Druig will get into your mind and mess you up. Which also goes for the actor playing him, Barry Keoghan. He’s been in a wide array of films (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Green Knight, The Batman) and whenever he shows up, you know you’re getting an emotionally complex (and sometimes evil) character.

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Image: Marvel Studios

Gilgamesh is the strongest Eternal and the actor who plays him, Train to Busan’s Don Lee, is perfect for that. He’s hugely popular in South Korea and this is his Hollywood debut.

In case you missed it on every single poster, Eternals opens in theatres only November 5.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.