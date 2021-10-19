Instagram Finally Lets You Post From Your Desktop

Instagram users everywhere, rejoice (I know I am). The social network is finally allowing folks to post photos and videos through a browser rather than relying on the phone app. The feature will launch globally later this week.

Posting from the desktop has been one of Instagram’s oft-requested features. Some of us, myself included, have gone to great lengths to post directly to the platform from a computer. I’ve tried using the Android version on Chrome OS, and I’ve even tried emulating it through Bluestacks on Windows. But this official method of posting from a browser will be much more streamlined than those third-party solutions.

Instagram had previously allowed you to access your feed through the browser, but only for messaging and checking updates. The social network was for years a phone-only app, but as the creator economy took off (with Instagram one of the primary platforms), the Facebook-owned platform had to start evolving to allow more flexibility.

Instagram announced several other features designed to boost creativity (and compete with TikTok). The company plans to expand its collaboration features to make it easier to co-author posts and Reels with other users. Fundraiser prompts have also changed so you can start a fund directly through Instagram and more easily link folks to where to donate. And Reels will gain some music features, with added effects like Superbeat, which adds effects to a video based on the beat of a song, and 3D lyrics, which displays song lyrics in tune with the melody.

According to TechCrunch, the co-authoring ability is a test run for now. Users will be able to invite another account to collaborate by tagging each other. Once the other users accepts the tag, then both usernames will appear as authors in the Reel, thus citing both creators for the work. They’ll also have a shared view count, like count, and comment thread. The company’s been piloting the feature since July.

The new Collabs features will roll out this week, while the fundraising feature will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The new music effects and the ability to create Instagram posts from a desktop will go live beginning Oct. 21.