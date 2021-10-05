In House of the Dragon’s First Teaser, Fire is the One True Power

While Game of Thrones’ sprawling cast of characters were all chiefly concerned with the events of the world that were playing out in real time, fans of George RR Martin’s books and the projects adapted from it have always understood that the actual story being told in A Song of Ice and Fire actually reaches much, much further back in time to an age when magic wasn’t so scare.

House of the Dragon, HBO’s upcoming series spinoff co-created by Martin and executive producer Ryan J. Condal, tells the story of House Targaryen as it was 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones at a time when the prestigious, powerful clan of dragon riders was on the brink of civil war. After months of hype about the new series, HBO’s finally released House of the Dragon’s first teaser trailer showcasing its titular family of royal power brokers who owe everything they have to their magical connection to the most mysterious creatures in the land.

Throughout the trailer, we see King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Westeros’ ruling king, father to princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and, and brother to prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). In Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, it’s explained how Raenyra, Viserys’ first child, grew up being groomed to become Westeros’ first queen (and a dragonrider to boot), and how her eventual rule would one day be challenged by the men surrounding her who wished to defy Viserys’ wishes that Raenyra be his heir.

Though the trailer doesn’t say much about what specifically is causing the drama that’s threatening to bring the Targaryen dynasty, it’s sure to involve Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans), Viserys’ hand and a rival to Daemon. Also eyeing the Iron Throne are figures like princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), who was once up for consideration to become the new queen following the previous king’s death, ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), a man rumoured to be Raenyra’s lover in the books, and twin politicians Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister (both portrayed by Jefferson Hall).

While everything about House of the Dragon’s trailer certainly looks and sounds very Game of Thrones-y, what’s going to determine the show’s success is how well is weaves a new set of stories that captivate audience’s imaginations, especially given how the show’s predecessor left something of a sour taste in viewers’ mouths.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere some time in 2022.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.