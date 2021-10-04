Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Reebok Cross the Streams for New Sneakers

Reebok is no stranger to pop culture collaborations, having partnered with both Jurassic Park and Alien. Heck, the company even released Ghostbusters sneakers last year, inspired by the full uniforms of Venkman, Spengler, Zeddemore, and Stantz. The collection must have done well, because Reebok has debuted a much larger line of sneakers inspired by both the classic movies and the upcoming sequel Afterlife — some weird, some ugly, and some scary good.

Zig Kinetica Kids

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Remember that not-at-all horrific scene of tiny Stay-Puft marshmallow men setting each other on fire in acts of almost unfathomable cruelty? Now you or the children in your life can be reminded of the horror with every step. Note the flame decals on the bottom, indicating the conflagration to come. Available in grade school, preschool, and toddler sizing, for $US85 ($117).

Answer IV

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Inspired by the demon dogs that attack poor Louis (Rick Moranis) at the end of the original Ghostbusters movie, these shoes contain “hidden details and upper materials — including nubuck and cracked leather — all inspired by the grisly characters from the iconic franchise. The shoe also features glow-in-the-dark outsole, slobber details, and red eyelets, the latter of which represents the frightening dogs’ glowing red eyes.” These are just for adults, and will run you $US200 ($275).

Instapump Fury

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Franchise fans will recognise the “psychomagnotheric slime” that ran through New York City’s underground in Ghostbusters 2. “This Instapump Fury features a semi-translucent gel print across the upper to create the look of slime and the heel clip provides some extra street cred with the text ‘PROOF OF A GHOSTLY ENCOUNTER.’” If you are able to convince someone you have seen a ghost exclusively using these shoes, Gizmodo very much would like to know.

Instapump Fury Close-Up

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Here’s a better look at the Instapump. While these are clearly also available in some kind of toddler sizes, the adult version will be $US200 ($275).

Zip Kinetica

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Whether Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s new ghost Muncher becomes as beloved a spectral chronic overeater as Slimer remains to be seen. If you’re already enamoured by the pudgy ghost, you can pick up these Zip Kineticas, which have a neat special feature…

Zip Kinetica in the Light

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

OK, this technically isn’t it, but…

Zip Kinetica in the Dark

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Once you and your shoes turn the lights off, the ectoplasm-esque blue underneath the semi-translucent shell glows in the dark.

Zip Kinetica, Tongue

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Alas, Muncher has eaten part of the shoe! Maybe that’s why it’s a mere $US140 ($192).

Zip Kinetica, Adult Sockliner

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

Or it could be that the inner sole of the shoe is designed to showcase all the things he’s eaten. I truly do not want to know how he managed to swallow a human tooth. At any rate, todders, adults, and everyone in between can slip their feet into Muncher’s disgusting insides.

Ecto Boot

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

I don’t know why the Ghostbusters are shooting these fantastic sneakers with their proton packs, given that 1) they’re clearly inspired by the proton packs themselves and not any type of ghost, and 2) they simply look awesome. Maybe the shoes are firing the beams? If so, they need much more practice aiming.

Ecto Boot Close-Up

Image: Sony Pictures/Reebok

According to the shoemaker, these are a “modern take on Ghostbusters and Reebok’s OG Pump shoe from the ‘80s. The shoe features a utilitarian theme and incorporates supportive, functional elements including the abrasion-resistant medial side toe and TPU heel cap, neoprene heel collar, and speed lacing system. Available in unisex sizing.” They cost $US160 ($220), but remember — don’t cross the shoes.