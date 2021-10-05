Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

The finale of Game of Thrones was really not that long ago, but like any successful franchise, it’s getting a prequel. Here’s everything we know about House of the Dragon so far.

George R.R. Martin’s world of Westeros is rich with spin-off potential, and before Game of Thrones had even finished airing, HBO had five other series ideas in development.

One of these spin-offs, set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, even filmed its pilot episode, but was ultimately shelved.

No matter, there were plenty of other spin-off ideas to choose from and now a new GoT series, House of the Dragon, is well on its way to becoming a reality.

What is House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the Game of Thrones series. It will largely be based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book, Fire and Blood, aka the book he wrote instead of finishing Game of Thrones.

The story will dive into the history of House Targaryen and is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Casting news has revealed that one of the main characters will be Viserys I Targaryen, who succeeds Jahaerys I as King of Westeros.

The plot of the series will involve the Targaryen civil war that resulted in the event known as “The Dance of Dragons”. If you thought the War of the Five Kings was bad, it’s got nothing on this.

Naturally, there will also be dragons.

House of the Dragon: Trailer

As of October, we have our first sneak peek at actual footage from House of the Dragon.

The trailer doesn’t give much away, but it does tease some pretty pivotal things in Westeros’ history.

If you look closely, you can see the giant skull of Balerion the Dread, a more accurate portrayal of the Iron Throne from the books and plenty of silver-haired Targaryen family members who look ready to stir up drama.

The voice in the trailer says, “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.” So yep, expect plenty of dragon action from this series.

Who’s who in the cast?

Casting announcements have been rolling in over the months and House of the Dragon is now well into production. So far, it sounds like the family drama we all know and love from Game of Thrones is coming back.

Paddy Considine, who you may recognise from The Outsider, will play King Viserys Targaryen. According to HBO, Viserys is a warm, kind and decent man who only wishes to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.

Also in the cast is Doctor Who and The Crown star, Matt Smith. He’ll be playing Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is the younger brother of King Viserys and the heir to the throne.

Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) is playing Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, who is the Hand of the King. She is close to the King and his inner circle.

Emma D’Arcy is on board as Princess Rhaenya Targaryen, the king’s firstborn child and yet not the heir to the throne because she is a woman.

Milly Alcock will be playing the younger version of D’Arcy’s character and Emily Carey will play a young Alicent Hightower, so we can expect some flashbacks.

There’s also Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is the head of House Velaryon, one of the richest houses in Westeros.

Eve Best will play his wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, who is passed over as heir to the throne due to her brother being, y’know, a man.

Sonoya Mizuno has been cast as Mysaria, a mysterious character who came to Westeros with nothing and rose to become an ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Rhys Ifans (Harry Potter, The Amazing Spider-Man) plays another pivotal character in Otto Hightower, the aforementioned Hand of the King who has his suspicions about the king’s brother.

Fabien Frankel stars as Ser Criston Cole, who is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no land or titles, but is skilled with a sword.

But wait, there’s more.

Aussie Ryan Corr is taking on the role of Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong, who is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. He is the heir to Harrenhal and the eldest son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, who is played by Gavin Spokes.

Jefferson Hall is starring as twins Lord Jason and Tyland Lannister in the series. Jason is the Lord of Casterly Rock and Tyland is a crafty politician.

Lord Viserys’ trusted advisor is Grand Maester Mellos, who is played by David Horovitch, and Graham McTavish will star as Ser Harrold Westerling, a vital member of the Kingsguard.

Rounding out the council is Lord Lyman Beesbury, Master of Coin, who is played by Bill Paterson.

I hope you have as much fun remembering all these names as I had writing them.

HBO has also released its first images of the cast in character and, so far, House of the Dragon looks like a Game of Thrones TV show through and through.

Who else is involved?

House of the Dragon will be overseen by George R.R. Martin as executive producer. The series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony), and Miguel Sapochnik will also serve as an executive producer.

Sapochnik, whose name you may recognise as the director of GoT episodes like ‘Battle of the Bastards’, will direct the pilot and further episodes. Other directors onboard include Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes.

We’ll hopefully also get another iconic theme song, with Ramin Djawadi back to score the series.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

When and where can you watch House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is set to premiere sometime in 2022. Production for the series began in April, but there’s no word yet on an episode count.

Fire will reign ????

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/tPX8n2IvGW — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

It will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max in the US, which means in Australia it will likely air on the current home of Game of Thrones: Foxtel and its streaming service Binge.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

This post has been updated with additional information about House of the Dragon.