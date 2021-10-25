Doctor Who: Flux Is Getting a Galaxy of Guest Stars

Although the new season of Doctor Who is less than a week away, we still have very little idea about what’s coming other than it’s called Flux, it’s going to be a single, ongoing story, and it’s going to band together some of the Doctor’s most terrifying foes, including the Weeping Angels, the Ood, and more. Now the show has revealed some of the other actors who will be joining/fighting/mucking around with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandeep Gil), and new companion Dan (John Bishop), and… well, know we know a little more. Just a little, though.

Annabel Scholey

Scholey plays a character named Claire. There are reports she was seen filming with the Weeping Angels, but that’s not much to go on.

Blake Harrison

There’s no word on who the A Very English Scandal star is playing, but supposedly he’s shot several scenes with Thaddea Graham (more about her later).

Craig Parkinson

Doctor Who boss Matt Strevens called Parkinson’s role “one of the greatest characters of the series.” High praise! Vague, but high!

Gerald Kyd

Kyd has done several voices in Big Finish’s Who audio dramas, but this will be his first appearance on the show proper. He’s dressed as a soldier in the Crimean war, which was fought in 1853-56.

Kevin McNally

You’ll likely know McNally as Jack Sparrow’s first mate Gibbs in the various Pirates of the Caribbean movies. In Who, he’s playing the mysterious Jericho, who’ll be spending a lot of time with Yaz and new companion Dan.

Nadia Albina

Rumours place Albina’s character as perhaps a past love interest for Dan, but this is very unconfirmed.

Sue Jenkins and Paul Broughton

Weirdly, we know Dan’s parents’ names are Eileen and Neville, but we don’t know who are playing them. Chances are it’s these two. The question now is, is their car old because it’s simply old or because Dan comes from the (relatively recent) past?

Penelope Ann McGhie

McGhie played an unnamed Death Eater in the final two Harry Potter movies. Her Who character, supposedly named Mrs. Hayward, doesn’t seem to be particularly mirthful either.

Rochenda Sandall

Sandall was briefly seen in The Rise of Skywalker as a Sith Fleet Officer. She was rumoured to be playing a Who monster, which doesn’t seem to be the case. Unless…

Sara Powell

Powell is rumoured to play Mary Seacole, a real-life nurse who tended soldiers during the Crimean War. Certainly, her dress looks era-appropriate and the landscape appropriately war-torn.

Steve Oram

Oram might be playing another real historical figure, in this case, Liverpool eccentric Joseph Williamson who spent much of his older life having a large series of tunnels dug around the city for unknown reasons.

Thaddea Graham

The star of the short-lived supernatural Sherlock Holmes series The Irregulars, Graham’s character seems to be looking at some sort of futuristic device, but who knows, really? You will, presuming you tune in to Doctor Who: Flux when it premieres this Sunday on BBC America.