Could Blade’s New Movie Be Coming Sooner Than We Thought?

Keanu Reeves hypes up the movie spin on his comic-collaboration BRZKR. AMC’s Interview With the Vampire has found its Claudia. Plus, new footage from Eternals, and what’s next on Star Trek: Lower Decks. Spoilers now!

Dark Harvest

THR reports Elizabeth Reaser, Jeremy Davies, Luke Kirby, Casey Likes, and Emyri Crutchfield have joined the cast of David Slade’s Dark Harvest, an adaptation of a novel by Norman Partridge in which the teenage boys of a small Midwestern town “eagerly square off” with a “butcher knife-wielding” entity alternately known as “October Boy,” “Ol’ Hacksaw Face,” and “Sawtooth Jack.”

BRZKR

In conversation with Collider, Keanu Reeves revealed Mattson Tomlin — the screenwriter behind both Matt Reeves’ The Batman and the upcoming Mega Man movie — will be writing the film adaptation of his comic book with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, BRZKR.

We’re working with Netflix who have been very cool. They’re going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well.

Blade

Bloody-Disgusting reports a recently-deleted Tweet from Marvel India confirmed the upcoming Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali is scheduled for an October 7, 2022 release date.

Halloween Kills

A new Halloween Kills featurette describes the Strode family as “warriors.”

Eternals

Meanwhile, Thena spears an orange in a new TV spot for Eternals.

Interview With the Vampire

According to The Wrap, Bailey Bass has been cast as Claudia in AMC’s Interview With the Vampire.

The Boys

Deadline reports Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan have joined the cast of The Boys’ third season. Turner will play Monique, “the wife” of Mother’s Milk, while Booth and Doolan have been cast as the super siblings Tessa and Tommy, aka the TNT Twins.

Lightyears

According to Deadline, Lily Cardone and Lowrey Brown will play the younger incarnations of Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons’ characters on Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi/drama, Lightyears.

The Flash

John Wesley Shipp has confirmed to CBR that Jay Garrick makes another appearance on The Flash in season eight.

I would… and they’ve set it up. I can tell you that I will be going back in about a week and a half to shoot more Flash.

Moon Lake

Deadline also reports Heavy Metal Studios is teaming with Barel Entertainment for an animated series based on Dan Fogler’s graphic novel anthology, Moon Lake. Hosted by The Man in the Moon — a captive of alien “moon-men” since childhood — The Man “prevents these aliens from attacking Earth by keeping them endlessly entertained with shocking tales of gruesome horror and hilarity. Each episode follows a different deranged set of characters in a strange new setting; whether it be following a ghost-whispering cave-woman on prehistoric Earth, a murderous cheerleader at a modern-day high school, or fighters in a bizarre alien war in space, each story plays into campy classic monster, horror, and sci-fi tropes in a hilarious way.”

Evil

The team investigates a flesh-eating college student in the synopsis for “C Is for Cannibal” — the October 10th season finale of Evil.

Season finale. The team is sent to meet on campus with Mitch Jasper, a student with a growing compulsion to eat human flesh. Written by: Rockne S O’Bannon Directed by: Alethea Jones

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Boimler makes a friend in the synopsis for “wej Duj” (that’s “Three Ships,” for those not brushed up on their Klingon) — the October 7 episode of Lower Decks.

Boimler tries to find a bridge buddy while the U.S.S. Cerritos crew has down time during a long warp trip. Written by: Kathryn Lyn Directed by: Bob Suarez

Y: The Last Man

The Amazons close in on Marrisville in the synopsis for “Victoria,” the November 1 episode of Y: The Last Man.

As the Amazons close in on Marrisville, Nora reaches a breaking point. Yorick makes a new connection while 355 faces her past. Written by: Eliza Clark, Directed by: Daisy Von Scherler Mayer

La Brea

A plane crashes in the synopsis for La Brea’s fourth episode, “The New Arrival.”

The sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve and the other survivors search for its fallen pilot. Gavin and Izzy seek help from an unlikely source after the government permanently suspends their mission into the sinkhole.

Chucky

Syfy has six new Chucky TV spots animated by fans of the Child’s Play franchise.

Supergirl

Nyxly kidnaps William in the trailer for “Hope for Tomorrow,” next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Stargirl

Meanwhile, everyone’s still mad at Pat in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

What If…?

Finally, The Watcher scares the hell out of Thor in a new clip from today’s season one finale of Marvel’s What If…?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU-FcHQL9uY