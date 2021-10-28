5 Examples of New Car Tech Which Reveal the Future Is Now

Many people look at a car as the thing that helps them get from A to B. Others look at it as a status symbol and need to have the most up-to-date model with all the crazy tech. But some of that car tech can be so bizarre that it’s worth noting a few.

Realistically, don’t we need our cars to get us from A to B with a little bit of comfort and the ability to play our favourite podcasts? If that’s not enough for you, here are some of the strangest pieces of car tech that actually exist:

1. In-car gaming system

Elon Musk claimed in January 2020 that you’d soon be able to play video games in the Tesla Model S, and it seems as though the rollout is already underway.

Not only will you be able to play video games, but the system is going to be pretty powerful with AMD confirming during its Computex 2021 keynote presentation they’re going to be powering the system, which will provide up to 10 teraflops of power – almost as good as the PS5, which offers 10.28 teraflops.

You can already watch Netflix and YouTube in Teslas, which makes for good fun if you’re stuck charging away from home. So, it kind of makes sense as to why Musk is also including gaming.

2. Water-repellent windows

While it doesn’t seem all that hard to turn your window wipers on, Kia has created water-repellent windows so that water simply glides off without you needing to do a thing. The technical term is ‘hydrophobic’, and it can repel snow and rain. Not only that, it reduces staining and buildup of hard or dirty water.

Kia began selling its Cadenza and the K900 models with the option of hydrophobic glass in 2016, but you can also get hydrophobic coatings from specialty glass shops if you’re keen on getting it on your current car.

3. Zero-gravity seats

Nissan has created zero-gravity seats that enhance comfort and reduce fatigue in drivers. Unsurprisingly, they’re inspired by the zero-gravity environment astronauts get to experience while in space.

Astronauts don’t feel any pressure on their bodies when they’re up in space, which allows them to completely relax (if they can get over the whole being-in-space aspect). Nissan wanted to replicate the experience as much as possible to reduce pressure in key areas, thus creating some very comfortable car seats.

4. Traffic light assist

If you’ve ever been desperate to know exactly when a traffic light was going to change, Audi has you covered. The car company gives you a heads up when the traffic light is about to turn green, by tapping into the light network and using that data along with vehicle speed and traffic patterns to predict when the traffic light will change. Pretty crazy, right?

Audi drivers also see what speed is required to reach the next traffic light while it’s green. If it’s not possible within the speed limit, it will count them down to the next green light. This tech helps drivers catch that ‘green wave’ and hopefully stop at fewer red lights.

5. Built-in vacuum

This one would honestly be great for parents. If you buy the most teched-out Honda Odyssey you’ll get to enjoy the HondaVAC built-in vacuum cleaner. And, what makes this even better, is that the hose is long enough to reach every nook and cranny of the car. Genius.

