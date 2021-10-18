Brace Your Wallet for Impact Because Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 Are Coming

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get your wallets ready because Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 are fast approaching. The mammoth shopping event will be officially kicking off on November 26, bringing with it some of the biggest and best deals of the year. To help you get ready for the big day, so you don’t miss out on some of 2021’s best bargains, we’ve put together a list of everything you need to know about the sale event.

Be sure to keep an eye on this post, as we’ll update it when more information and deals become available.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

READ MORE Give Your PC the Love It Deserves With These Deals

What is Black Friday?

What started out as a huge sale event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, it has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. The term “Black Friday” has become synonymous with savings, as it’s a day where retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year.

Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, like Myer, Kmart and Target, have begun to embrace the tradition, offering discounts during Black Friday that rival their Boxing Day sale prices. These deals aren’t just limited to physical stores. You’ll find plenty of huge savings on offer from online retailers like Amazon, eBay, and Catch during Black Friday.

If you’re looking to sort out your Christmas shopping, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, this is the day for you.

When does Black Friday 2021 start in Australia?

Officially, Black Friday is meant to kick off on the last Friday of November – which is the 26th, this year. However, some retailers have played fast and loose with the kick-off dates for Black Friday. Some will start offering early-bird deals before Friday, or keep their deals going throughout the weekend (and possibly beyond).

For Australia, the time difference between us and the United States also plays a factor during Black Friday. While we’ll get some local deals when the sale event starts, there’ll also be deals from US retailers that begin on Saturday.

When Black Friday 2021 does end, that doesn’t mean that the bargains are over. We still have Cyber Monday, which is a similar sale event with a higher focus on deals through online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday right after Black Friday, November 29.

Over time, the line differentiating Black Friday from Cyber Monday has blurred, but don’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only.

What Black Friday deals can we expect?

While we can’t give you an exact list of every deal, based on previous years, we can give you solid suggestions of what you should have an eye on. As a rule of thumb, if a retailer has an online store, there’s a very high chance they’ll be running Black Friday sales in some format.

Black Friday sales usually include whopping savings on the latest tech like new 4K and 8K TVs, the latest mobile phones, as well as laptops, desktops and tablets. If you’re looking to give your home entertainment setup a refresh, or you want to give your PC a much-needed upgrade, you’ll want to take advantage of these bargains.

It’s also a good time to stock up on video games. Last year, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S had only been out for less than a month when Black Friday and Cyber Monday rolled around, so there was next to nothing when it came to deals. However, the chance of there being deals for games and accessories for either of these new consoles during this year’s sale is pretty high.

If the Nintendo Switch is your console of choice, there were a solid chunk of deals last year too. There were even a few bundle deals that included the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. If you’ve been looking to finally buy a Nintendo Switch, Black Friday could be the time to finally commit.