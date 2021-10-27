Bill Murray Is Either in Ant-Man 3 or Lying to Germans

Bill Murray is an unpredictable man. He shows up in weird places to hang with random people, like that time in 2009 when he read poetry to construction workers. He’s certainly not above a bit of trolling, so take a grain of salt — or should I say salz — at Murray’s announcement he’s in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Murray dropped the news while doing an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemaine Zeitung (it just means the Frankfurt General Newspaper, nothing fancy) about The French Dispatch, his newest film with director Wes Anderson. Deadline did the “heavy” lifting of putting Murray’s German interview in Google Translate, with this result:

“You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise… Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie.”

The director of Bring It On, by the way, is Peyton Reed, who just so happened to direct Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and is currently shooting the third instalment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That must be the project Murray is in… assuming he hasn’t gone out of his way to lie to a German newspaper knowing it would drive American entertainment news wild with speculation. So…let’s speculate! Who might Murray be playing in Quantumania? Will he just be a brief cameo? Something more substantial? A laconic agent of the film’s villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors, already seen in Loki)? Some multiversal version of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas)? Something else? Let us know in the comments.

I presume we’ll know for certain whether Murray is in the cast before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on July 28, 2023, but I suspect Marvel will try to keep his role from being spoiled until then. We’ve reached out to Disney for comment and will update if we hear back.