You Can Save Up to $1,400 on Nikon Cameras, but for This Week Only

Photography can be a fulfilling profession or hobby, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a few thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.
If Nikon is your camera brand of choice, we have some good news. If you head over to Amazon, there are currently a few great discounts running as part of its Nikon Week promotion.
How big a discount are we talking about here? Well, you can save $1,400 off a Nikon Z 7 II Mirrorless camera or $1,100 off this Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless camera kit bundle. You can also save 25% off a Nikon AF-P 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Zoom lens, and 33% off a Nikkor AF-S DX 35mm f1.8G lens.
There’s also a Nikon Z50 twin lens bundle, which is a great kit to start with if you’re looking to dip your toe into digital photography.
Nikon Week is running from today until Sunday, October 17. So if you see a deal you like, you might be better off nabbing it before it disappears. Select cameras also come with a cashback promotion too.
If you’re currently looking to upgrade your current camera, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best deals for Nikon cameras and lens currently available.
Nikon body only camera deals
- Nikon Z 50 Body (with FTZ Adapter + EN-EL25 Battery) – now $1,369 (down from $1,900)
- Nikon Z 7 II Mirrorless – now $4,199 (down from $5,599)
- Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless – now $2,599 (down from $3,599)
- Nikon Z 6 Body (with MB-N10 Battery Grip + EN-EL15b Battery + 64GB XQD Memory Card) – now $2,579 (down from $2,999)
- Nikon Z 5 Mirrorless – now $1,653 (down from $2,299)
- Nikon Z 7 Mirrorless – now $2,667 (down from $4,599)
- Nikon Z 50 Mirrorless – now $1,198.85 (down from $1,300)
- Nikon D780 – now $2,579 (down from $3,499)
Nikon camera kit bundle deals
- Nikon D3500 + AF-P 18-55 VR + AF-P 70-300 VR Twin Lens Kit – now $749 (down from $998)
- Nikon Z 50 Twin Lens Kit + ML-L7 Remote + Additional EN-EL25 Battery – now $1,579 (down from $2,100)
- Nikon Z 50 + Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Single Lens Kit – now $1,216 (down from $1,699)
- Nikon Z 50 + Nikkor DX 16-50mm f/3,5-6,3 VR + 50-250mm f/4,5-6,3 VR Twin Lens Kit – now $1,571.65 (down from $2,099)
- Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S Kit – now $3,499 (down from $4,599)
- Nikon Z 6 + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 Kit – now $2,661 (down from $3,999)
- Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Kit – now $1,902 (down from $2,699)
- Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Kit – now $2,599 (down from $3,399)
- Nikon D7500 + AF-S DX 35mm f/1.8G Single Lens Kit – now $1,527 (down from $1,900)
- Nikon Coolpix P950 and Travelite VI 8×25 Binocular Bundle – now $1,129 (down from $1,500)
Nikon lens deals
- Nikon SB-700 Speedlight + Nikkor AF-S 50mm f1.8 G Portrait Lens Pack – now $379 (down from $599)
- Nikon Nikkor AF-S DX 35mm f1.8G Lens – now $219 (down from $329)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70 f/2.8 S Lens – now $3,098.85 (down from $3,679)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens – now $3,348.85 (down from $3,999)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens – now $2,926 (down from $3,999)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens – now $821 (down from $999)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens – now $842 (down from $1,549)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens – now $2,771 (down from $3,599)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S Lens – now $1,146.65 (down from $1,299)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm Macro f/2.8 Lens – now $891.65 (down from $1,050)
- Nikon Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S Lens – now $1,471 (down from $1,799)
- Nikon AF-P 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Zoom Lens – now $449 (down from $599.95)
- Nikkor Z Teleconverter TC-1.4X – now $849.15 (down from $1,099)
- Nikkor Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x – now $934.15 (down from $1,099)
Other camera accessory deals
If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.
The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminium tripod is currently on sale for $376.99 via Amazon UK, down from its usual price tag of $635.99. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade-off for saving just over $259.
If you need something a bit more flexible, Joby’s GorillaPod 3K kit is also on sale for $59.96, down from $99.95.
If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $149.15. You’ll save $70.80 off the usual $219.95 RRP.
If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Tahoe 150 backpack has been reduced by $91.95, and is currently available for $68. That’s over 55% off its $159.95 RRP.