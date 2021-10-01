Apple Watch Series 7 Might Start Shipping in Mid-October

More than two weeks after Apple proudly unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 7, fans have still not gotten their hands on the device. This is because the company did not issue a specific release date, saying cryptically that the device would be “available later this fall.” That might be changing.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser, whose intel can be pretty spotty at times, said on Front Page Tech on Thursday that the Series 7 would begin shipping in mid-October. Prosser cited multiple, unnamed sources familiar with the watch’s upcoming release schedule and explained that preorders could start as early as next week. In addition, the leaker claims Apple has informed the press they should expect more information on Apple Watch review units in the coming weeks.

While Prosser’s announcement should be taken with a grain a salt, there is another possible indication that his intel could be legitimate.

Last week, a Twitter user posted a message he purportedly received from customer service at Hermès, which plans to offer its own Apple Watch models again this year, in response to an apparent inquiry over when the luxury brand’s Apple Watch Series 7 device would be available.

Apple Watch Series 7 preorders will begin on Oct. 8, Hermès replied. If we take Hermès’ word for it, Prosser’s preorder date and mid-October shipping date could be plausible.

The Series 7 is Apple’s most significant redesign of the device since it debuted it in 2015. One of the most notable changes is the screen. There are two case sizes: 41mm and 45mm, an increase from 40mm and 44mm, respectively. The watch also has smaller bezels, allowing for a bigger screen and a full QWERTY keyboard. If you don’t have the best vision, the Series 7’s got you covered: It’s 70% brighter.

The Series 7 is available in five colours — blue, (Product) RED, midnight, starlight, and green — and starts at $US399 ($553). Fingers crossed that all of us get to try it out soon.