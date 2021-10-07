How To Watch The Brewster Animal Crossing Direct In Australia

After months of begging, it looks like Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans will finally get what they’ve been asking for all along: the arrival of The Roost café and its beloved owner, Brewster.

His return was revealed in a September Nintendo Direct, with more news promised at a later time. Now, we have date for a brand new Animal Crossing Direct set to explore the road ahead for one of 2020’s most popular games.

On October 15-16, Nintendo will reveal all about the new Animal Crossing content coming to the game in November, with a huge 20 minute showcase planned. That’s a lot of time to spend in one café, so you can safely assume there’ll be more content we don’t already know about.

Since early 2021, Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn’t received any meaty additions, and there’s been little reason to pick up the game again. Expect all that to change when the new Animal Crossing Direct airs.

Animal Crossing Direct: Australian Times

Here’s when you can catch the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct in Australia.

Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart — Sunday, October 16 @ 1:00am AEDT

— Sunday, October 16 @ 1:00am AEDT Brisbane — Sunday, October 16 @ 12:00am AEST

— Sunday, October 16 @ 12:00am AEST Darwin — Saturday, October 15 @ 11:30pm ACST

— Saturday, October 15 @ 11:30pm ACST Adelaide — Saturday, October 15 @ 12:30pm ACDT

— Saturday, October 15 @ 12:30pm ACDT Perth — Saturday, October 15 @ 10:00pm AWST

Note, daylight savings is now in effect for some states so the times here will vary wildly.

Where to watch the latest Animal Crossing Direct

As always, you’ll be able to tune into the latest Animal Crossing showcase via the Nintendo YouTube channel and keep up to date with all the news on social media.

Head through to the embed below to set yourself a reminder, or make a note of the time you’ll want to tune in for. While some states have it rough with a very early morning, 20 minutes of new Animal Crossing content is nothing to sniff at.

It’s great to see Nintendo still supporting the game with new content, even as the 2020 hype train begins to wear off.

If you haven’t picked up the game in an age, this might be the thing that sucks you back in.