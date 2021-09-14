How Australians Can Watch SpaceX’s All-Civilian Inspiration4 Launch

While some billionaires chose to shoot themselves into space this year, Elon Musk is opting for a different record-breaking approach. SpaceX will make history this week when it launches Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission, into orbit.

The Inspiration4 mission will send non-astronauts Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski into low orbit for three whole days.

The mission has multiple purposes. While in orbit, the crew will perform research experiments to help provide data on human health for potential future spaceflights. It’s also raising funds and awareness for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Inspiration4 also serves as a test for the first commercially crewed flight to space. If successful, SpaceX will eventually be able to charge top dollar for its private spaceflights in the future.

If you want to tune in and watch the Inspiration4 mission, there are plenty of ways to do so. Let’s break down how you can follow along from Australia.

What time is the launch?

The crew will board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket named ‘Resilience’ from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Inspiration4 has already been delayed once but is currently on schedule for a September 15 lift-off in the U.S., which equates to Thursday, September 16 here in Australia.

There’s a five-hour launch window starting at 8:00 pm EDT. Here’s how that translates to Australian time zones:

AEST : September 16, 10:00 am

: September 16, 10:00 am ACST : September 16, 9:30 am

: September 16, 9:30 am AWST: September 16, 8:00 am

Of course, this could all change depending on weather conditions.

How to watch the Inspiration4 launch live from Australia

There are a few different ways to watch the launch of Inspiration4, one of which is via SpaceX.

The company streams its launches live on its website and YouTube page.

Inspiration4 is so anticipated, it even has its own Netflix series titled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space. You can find the first four episodes streaming now, and Netflix will also be live-streaming the launch on its YouTube page.

You’ll also be able to catch plenty of updates on the various social media pages for SpaceX and Inspiration4.

Inspiration4 is a huge step for mankind in the world of space, so make sure to mark your calendars and tune into the launch later this week.