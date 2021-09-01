Watch 2 Terminators Transform in Front of Your Eyes

When is a piece of art better than another piece of art? When it’s two pieces in one. That’s the theme of “Transitions,” the latest show by pop culture artist Cuyler Smith. Smith is best known for turning sports movies into trading cards, but in recent months he’s become interested in lenticular prints and has been working toward a solo show.

“I started playing with lenticulars during my trading card series and fell in love with the narrative and interactive possibilites that the medium provides,” Smith told Gizmodo over email. “Having the illustration react and transition as you walk by really piqued my interest.”

Though the show only has “a few pieces” in it, Smith was kind enough to let Gizmodo debut one of them. It’s called Uncle Bob and Officer Austin, paying tribute to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and the two 11 x 14 prints are sold as set. Above you can see the one image. Below, the other.

Uncle Bob and Officer Austin by Cuyler Smith, when transformed (Image: Cuyler Smith/Gallery 1988)

But the joy in these prints isn’t seening the T-800 or T-1000 one way or the other, it’s seeing them change back and forth, and so here’s a gif.

Uncle Bob and Officer Austin in full form. (Gif: Cuyler Smith/Gallery 1988)

“Transitions” opens Friday, September 3 at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, CA and remains on display through September 18. Simultaneously, the gallery is also hosting a show called “Radical Pulps” by Stephen Andrade which takes famous movies and reimagines them as classic pulp posters. Pieces from both will first be on display at the opening reception, then, any remaining pieces will go online Saturday, September 4.

“I look forward to watching guests react to the prints in person during the opening reception,” Smith said. “I’m extremely grateful for Gallery 1988 for this opportunity and their continued support over the years.”

The pieces in “Transitions” range from 11 x 14 to 16 x 20 inches, all in editions of 80. Costs start at $US60 ($81) and there will be framed versions with backlit LEDs. Beyond just Terminator 2 though, Smith revealed an awesome Predator piece on Twitter…

My new solo show Transition opens this Friday @Galleries1988!! This limited edition 16” x 20” lenticular print showcases the heat vision from the classic film Predator. Prints will be available online Saturday after the opening reception on Friday night from 7-9pm. pic.twitter.com/uUnnxKtqTG — Cuyler Smith (@cuylersmith) September 1, 2021

And the gallery revealed a piece from The Boys in its newsletter.

Cuyler Smith takes on The Boys. (Gif: Cuyler Smith/Gallery 1988)

Follow @Galleries1988 on Twitter for more info.

