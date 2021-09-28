Venom 2’s Marketing Really Wants You to Remember Eddie and Venom Are a Couple Now

Hell, it’s not like the first film kept it subtle anyway, but ever since we’ve had a glimpse into it, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has not stopped leaning into Tom Hardy’s dual role as Eddie Brock and the Venom Symbiote, to the point of the pair being described as a couple, odd or otherwise.

The latest comes from Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, in a featurette released by Sony today explicitly focusing on Venom and Eddie’s relationship in the new movie. Sure, the footage is mostly the messy breakfast shenanigans that’s been in the trailers, but still! The Seven Year Itch is name-dropped, they’re the prototypical odd couple, they’re being talked about as if they’ve been partners for years and years, and less about the eating-criminals kind of relationship. “It’s the cycle of a relationship,” the director said. “You’ve got two characters that are literally stuck with each other.”

Truly, it’s kind of sweet in a way that Sony has just embraced that there’s more to Eddie and the symbiote than their physical connection, even if it’s still played a little more for laughs and less in the way of the way a certain subsection of the Venom fandom might prefer. We might just get the gags and the occasional wistful comparison to romantic couples, but hey: maybe by Venom 3 we’ll be ready to just fully make this franchise into a rom-com action adventure in the way superhero movies could be, if they weren’t so goddamn cowardly.

At the least, it’s just good to know there’s someone out there at Sony Pictures listening to the fans. Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theatres on September 30 — stay tuned to Gizmodo for more from the crew behind the film this week.

