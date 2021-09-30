The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Updates From Sonic 2 and the CW’s Next Big DC Crossover

Published 10 hours ago: September 30, 2021
The blue blur's got old friends and old foes on the way for his sequel. (Image: Paramount)

James Gunn teases a little more of a gun show from Peacemaker. The Kindred adaptation adds more to its cast. Plus, what’s next on What We Do In The Shadows and Y: The Last Man, and Riverdale… something is happening on Riverdale. To me, my spoilers!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Lee Majdoub confirmed he’s back as Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

 

Halloween Kills

A new track titled “Michael’s Legend” from the Halloween Kills soundtrack is now available to stream on Youtube.

Kindred

Spoiler TV reports Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and David Alexander Kaplan have joined the cast of FX’s adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred in recurring, yet currently undisclosed roles for the pilot.

The Flash

Katherine McNamara also revealed she’s back as Mia Smoak in the upcoming Armageddon DC crossover event.

50 States of Fright

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Roku will air the two remaining episodes of Sam Raimi’s former Quibi series, 50 States of Fright this October.

Peacemaker

James Gunn has a new photo of John Cena from his upcoming Peacemaker TV series.

Legends of Tomorrow

Comic Book has several exciting new photos from “The Bullet Blondes” — the seventh season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow. Click through for more.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires “grieve the loss of one of their own” in the synopsis for “The Portrait” — the October 29 season finale of What We Do in the Shadows.

The housemates grieve the loss of one of their own.

Written by Sam Johnson & Stefani Robinson & Paul Simms & Lauren Wells; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

[Spoiler TV]

Y: The Last Man

Meanwhile, the Amazons “hit the road” in the synopsis for “Peppers” — the October 26 episode of Y: The Last Man.

As tensions at the Pentagon come to a head, Jennifer faces a new, surprising threat. Meanwhile, the Amazons hit the road. Written by: Katie Edgerton, Directed by: Cheryl Dunye

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Cheryl Blossom finds herself burned at the stake in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Riverdale: RIP (?).”

 

