Updates From Marvel’s Eternals, Hellraiser, and More

Warner Bros. still wants to explore the world of Mortal Kombat. Welcome to the Blumhouse teases its next set of stories. The world of Grendel is getting a revival at Netflix. Plus, new photos from Titans, and what’s to come on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Stargirl. Spoilers go!

Hellraiser

In conversation with Collider, David S. Goyer described the Cenobites in David Bruckner’s Hellraiser remake as “jaw-dropping.”

I will say that we went back to the original novella for the source material, we’re really honouring Clive’s work. I can say that David Bruckner is a genius. It’s filming right now. The footage is terrifying and amazing, and the Cenobites are jaw-dropping.

Mortal Kombat

Tucked away in an article on Dune’s theatrical release, Variety mentions Warner Bros. is still “looking to develop other installments in its Mortal Kombat universe.”

Eternals

In a recent interview with Total Film, director Chloe Zhao revealed Eternals will explore a time in the MCU “before anyone was born.”

What excited me is the idea of going back in time, and exploring [the time] before Thanos was born, before anyone was born. Where does the MCU go back in time? And that brings us to the mythology of the Celestials. Anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.

Halloween Kills

The latest Halloween Kills TV spot includes new footage of a victim wearing a Season of the Witch mask.

Welcome to the Blumhouse

We also have new trailers for the latest roster of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies: Bingo Hell, Black as Night (which we spoke to director Maritte Lee Go about), Madres, and The Manor.

Anansi Boys

Variety reports Malachi Kirby has been cast as both Charlie Nancy and his brother Spider in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys. The story follows Charlie Nancy shortly after learning that his late father (Delroy Lindo) “was the trickster god of stories, Anansi. He also learns that he has a brother, Spider, who makes Charlie’s life more interesting, but also more dangerous.”

Grendel

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of a TV series based on Matt Wagner’s Dark Horse comic book series, Grendel, starring Katy Keene’s Abubakr Ali in the title role. Executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), the series will follow Hunter Rose, “a gifted fencer, writer and assassin who, in seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld. Except then he realises, ‘Why beat them, when you can join them?’” [TV Line]

Professionals

TV Line reports the CW has acquired international series (which itself was a remake of Soldiers of Fortune) Professionals — which was made for Scandinavian SVOD service Viaplay — to air on the network. It stars Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, and Ken Duken following (Welling) as “a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) — who suspects sabotage.

Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate — all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.”

She-Hulk

Tim Roth discussed Abomination’s upcoming role in She-Hulk during a recent interview with THR.

I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it. So when they came to me and said: ‘We’re adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?’ I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff [reprising his role as Bruce Banner] that I went: ‘Oh, that’s how you do it! With a sense of humour!’

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Spoiler TV has a new synopsis for “The Spy Humongous” — this week’s episode of Lower Decks.

Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world. Written by: John Cochran Directed by: Bob Suarez

Y: The Last Man

Yorick enters a mysterious, new town in the synopsis for “My Mother Saw A Monkey,” the October 12 episode of Y: The Last Man. You can check out our thoughts on the first three episodes right here.

Kimberly uncovers a secret. 355 and Allison reach an understanding. Yorick stumbles on a mysterious town where things are not what they seem. Written by: Charlie Jane Anders, Directed by: Lauren Wolkstein

Titans

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Home,” the eighth episode of Titans’ third season. Click through for more.

Stargirl

Eclipso comes face-to-face with Wildcat in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Supergirl

Guardian protects Metropolis while Supergirl continues her battle with Nyxly in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Blind Spots.”

La Brea

A new trailer for La Brea asks its audience to “stick together.”

