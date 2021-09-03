Twitter Is Introducing Bitcoin Tips For Creators

In excellent news for Twitter shitposters like myself, the cursed bird app will soon accept Bitcoin as payment, which means you will be able to tip your favourite Twitter users with 0.0001 of a Bitcoin to shout their next coffee.

Twitter’s Tip Jar is hardly a new feature, with users having been able to support their favourite digital creators with financial donations for a few months now. However, it now looks like they’ll be able to do so with CEO Jack Dorsey’s favourite cryptocurrency: bitcoin.

According to app developer and researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is working on allowing Bitcoin to be used for tips.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin ???? pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 1, 2021

The rumour was then seemingly confirmed with Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour quote tweeting Paluzzi with a lightning bolt and a ‘soon’ emoji.

The move is hardly surprising considering founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has long been a supporter of Bitcoin, so much so that his bio on the platform simply reads #bitcoin.

Heck, back in July, Dorsey went so far as to claim that Bitcoin — a cryptocurrency with some pretty questionable environmental impacts — could be the key to world peace. As you’d expect, this claim wasn’t backed by any sort of explanation as to how this could actually happen.

At a Bitcoin convention the same month, Dorsey claimed his “hope is that Bitcoin creates world peace”.

“The amount of cost and distraction that comes from our monetary system today is real, and it takes away attention from the bigger problems, some of the bigger problems that Elon [Musk] is trying to solve — like getting us to multiplanetary humanity,” he said at the conference.

“All these distractions that we have to deal with on a daily basis take away from all those bigger goals that affect every single person on this planet, increasingly so. It may sound a little bit ridiculous, but you fix that foundational level and everything above it improves, in such a dramatic way. It’s gonna be long term, but my hope is definitely peace.”

Just a month later, he tweeted that Bitcoin would unite the world.

#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and eventually: world) — jack⚡️ (@jack) August 9, 2021

At the moment, Tip Jar is only available in limited countries, but Beykpour has also confirmed that the company is “working on expanding soon”, so here’s hoping Australian creators will be able to use the service in the coming months.