Twitter Just Reopened Its Account Verification Process

After briefly shutting account verifications to the unwashed masses, Twitter has finally reopened the application process to all. If you missed out the first time and you still believe you’re worthy of becoming part of the social media elite, you’re now able to log onto your humble account and submit a new application via your account settings.

The system’s been reworked quite a bit and it’ll look different for everyone who’s applied before, but the new system means you should get an answer a bit quicker and easier.

Earlier in the year, Twitter had some trouble with ‘accidentally’ verifying fake accounts so it’s likely the process will be more stringent this time around, but there’s no harm in throwing your hat into the ring.

Not everyone is eligible for verification, but if you have a signification following or your work is particularly noteworthy, Twitter verification can help people better identify you and your contributions.

If you’re looking to verify your own account, you’ll need to head deep into your settings to file a new application.

How to get verified on Twitter

To apply for verification, you’ll need to click the Twitter settings icon and head into the Settings and privacy submenu.

While on the ‘Your Account’ screen, head into Account information, sign in if prompted for a password, then scroll down to the Verified section.

Most users will have their status set to ‘No’, but there should be a clickable link to submit a verification application if you aren’t already verified.

Once you’re into this menu, you’ll need to provide evidence for why you should be verified.

Social media influencers will have to provide evidence of their popularity or affluence, while journalists will need to provide official links to their work or a web page linking an already-verified account to their personal Twitter. Other users eligible for verification will have to provide similar evidence before Twitter is able to provide a tick.

Not every verification application will go through smoothly, but if you can prove you’ve got a following there’s a high chance you’ll finally get that fabled tick this go around. If not, you are able to apply again after a cooling down period.

Stay patient, and Twitter should get back to you with a yes or no within 14 days of your application.

Your glamorous blue tick future awaits.