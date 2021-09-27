A New Netflix Doco Will Deep Dive Into One Of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

Clear your schedules because Netflix has just announced it will be dropping a brand new true crime documentary focussing on the life and death of suspicious crypto exchange founder Gerald Cotten.

The film — entitled Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — centres around a group of cryptocurrency investors who turn into amateur detectives to investigate the suspicious death of Gerald Cotten. Why, you ask? Well, because they believe he took off with over $200 million worth of investors’ money.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Cotten was the founder of QuadrigaCX, which was the biggest crypto exchange in Canada for a hot second there. QuadrigaCX stored approximately CA$200 million ($217 million) worth of cryptocurrency in offline storage that Cotten was allegedly the only person with access to — according to his widow, Jennifer Robertson.

This didn’t prove to be an issue until December 2018, when Cotten died from Crohn’s disease complications, effectively taking more than $200 million with him.

While you may think this is just a series of unfortunate events, some internet sleuths have alleged it is all part of a bigger conspiracy.

Cotten wrote a new will just a month before his death, in which he left everything to Robertson — aka the woman alleging nobody else knows Cotten’s password. Not to mention, many have suggested that QuadrigaCX didn’t have enough cash to actually pay all its debts.

Some have even gone so far as to speculate that Cotten faked his own death and disappeared with the funds.

Obviously, there’s no hard evidence to back these theories, but the FBI is currently investigating the claims and seeking information from those who lost money after Cotten’s death.

We don’t know much about what Netflix will actually cover in the documentary, or if we will get any explosive new information about the resolution of the case that has gripped the crypto industry in recent years.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King premieres exclusively on Netflix in 2022. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.