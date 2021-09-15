TikTok Launches New Mental Health Guides And Opt-In Checks For Distressing Content

TikTok has rolled out new guides aimed at supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its users, giving further opt-in checks for distressing content, too.

“While we don’t allow content that promotes, glorifies or normalises suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, we do support people who choose to share their experiences to raise awareness, help others who might be struggling, and find support among our community,” TikTok US Director of Policy Tara Wadhwa wrote.

The info was developed with the guidance of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, Live For Tomorrow, Samaritans of Singapore and Samaritans (UK).

The guides are available on TikTok’s Safety Center.

TikTok is also featuring curated content from its partner organisations to learn about and explore more wellbeing issues. The in-app feature went live on Friday and will run for a week.

After rolling out features earlier this year to support users who may be living with or recovering from an eating disorder, such as introducing permanent PSAs on certain hashtags, the platform is now expanding its mental health and wellbeing resources.

There is now a new Safety Center guide on eating disorders for teens, caregivers and educators.

Additionally, when someone searches for words or phrases such as #suicide, TikTok now directs them to local support resources such as the Crisis Text Line helpline, where they can find support and information about treatment options.

Content containing information on where to seek support and advice on how to talk to loved ones about these issues will also appear in search results for certain terms related to suicide or self-harm. Users can opt-in to hear from others.

TikTok will also be updating its existing warning label for sensitive content, starting this month.

When a user searches for terms that may bring up content that some may find distressing, for example ‘scary make-up’, the search results page will be covered with an opt-in viewing screen. Individuals will be able to click ‘Show results’ to continue to see the content.

“We’re proud that our platform has become a place where people can share their personal experiences with mental wellbeing, find community, and support each other,” Wadhwa said.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to keep TikTok a safe space for these important conversations.”

If you or someone you care about needs support, please call LifeLine Australia on 13 11 14. If life is in danger, call 000.