This Life-Size Tom Holland Spider-Man Bust Can Be Seen, But Not Believed

I hope Tom Holland isn’t dead. I assume if he was, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man would be in the news. On the other hand, maybe all the police have found are his severed arms and legs, and thus haven’t been able to identify the body yet, because I’m pretty sure this life-size bust of the actor in Avengers: Infinity War’s Iron Spider outfit is Holland’s taxidermied torso and head.

Assuming this isn’t the highly collectible result of murder, this 28-inch-tall bust (via ToyArk) will run you a hefty $US3,680 ($5,084) — not a typo, that’s three-thousand, six-hundred, and eighty American dollars — with a minimum $US970 ($1,340) down payment, and this does not include shipping.

That’s quite a lot of money, but 1) you’ll have plenty of time to pay it off, given that the bust won’t ship until the winter of 2022, and 2) look at this damn thing. It’s absolutely unreal. The bust comes from Queen Studios, and you can pre-order it here — but you may want to act fast, as it’s limited to 888 pieces. Unless, of course, this is all a twisted ruse to cover up Holland’s murder and grisly dismemberment. Then there’s only one, and if you buy it you’re going to be arrested as an accessory to the crime.

The Stunning Accuracy!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Piercing Gaze!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Somewhat Confusing Back Pedestal!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Nostrils!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Skin Pores!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Spit Curl!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Iron-Spider Suit Texture!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Back Is Still Weird to Me!

Image: Marvel/Queen Studios

The Height!