The Wheel of Time Season 2 Recasts a Major Role

Tom Hardy talks about Eddie and the Symbiote’s relationship in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Ewan McGregor teases what to expect from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Michelle Gomez teases her return to villainy as Doom Patrol’s Madame Rouge. Plus, a tiny glimpse at Peacemaker. Spoilers, away!

Caster

Deadline reports Maggie Levin (director of Into the Dark: My Valentine and writer of the upcoming Labyrinth sequel) is now attached to direct a film adaptation of Elsie Chapman’s novel, Caster, for Paramount. Described as a cross between The Hunger Games and Fight Club, the story centres on Aza Wu, “who knows that real magic is dangerous and illegal. In fact, casting killed her sister, Shire. As with all magic, everything comes at a price. For Aza, it feels like everything in her life has some kind of cost attached to it. Her sister had been casting for money to pay off Saint Willow, the gang leader who oversees her sector of Lotusland, and now that debt falls on Aza’s shoulders. With Shire dead, Aza must step in to save the legacy of Wu Teas, the teahouse that has been in her family for centuries. Aza enters herself in an underground casting tournament, one in which she must fight for her life.”

The Lord of the Rings

Deadline reports that Howard Shore, who scored Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy, is in talks to return and compose music for Amazon’s new TV series.

The Wheel of Time

Deadline also reports that the second season of Amazon’s other major fantasy adaptation has recast the role of Mat Cauthon. Played by Barney Harris in season one, the role will be played in season two by Dónal Finn. No reason was given for Harris’ exit.

Fast & Furious 10/11

Justin Lin confirmed the final entry in the Fast & Furious franchise will actually be “two films” in a new interview with Collider.

The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I’m so glad — because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Sigourney Weaver stated she believes Ghostbusters: Afterlife will “surprise everyone.”

[Ghostbusters: Afterlife] is full of heart. It’s very funny. It’s very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It’s just a glorious film.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

In conversation with Screen Rant, Tom Hardy revealed Eddie Brock’s relationship with Venom in Let There Be Carnage was inspired by films like The Odd Couple and The Seven Year Itch.

Yeah. It’s a hundred per cent a love story. I mean, it opens up with, this is a love story. It’s just not… There’s an absurd, surreal element to that. But it’s not what you think, it’s about a kind of dysfunctional love. There’s a buddy movie there. There’s The Odd Couple, there’s The Seven Year Itch. There’s an element of Thelma and Louise, or Natural Born Killers, or True Romance with the other couple in that movie as well. And there’s these two couples in there, and then there’s…well, there’s three because there’s Dr. Dan and Anne as well. So it’s like, three couples intertwined in very different relationships, with varying degrees of functionality, or dysfunction, as you would like it, in a sort of operatic ride of thrills, with ultimately, Carnage and Cletus Cassidy being the nemesis of Venom, and his son. So, you’ve got a father, son movie too in there. So we came at it from lots of angles of, how do we make this? How do we get more out of our characters that we love? How do we introduce new ones? How do we make a comparative reflection between the couples and love. And what’s that about? But also it be good fun.

The film’s official Twitter page has also released a new TV spot and character posters.

There’s something way bigger happening. Discover it in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage exclusively in movie theaters October 1.

His Dark Materials

Deadline reports Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Jonathan Aris (Sherlock) have joined the cast of His Dark Materials’ third season as Agent Salmakia and Commander Roke, respectively — both “Gallivespian Spies: tiny humanoids who evolved in their native universe’s earth.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Jeffrey Combs returns to the Star Trek franchise as Agimus, an evil computer, in the trailer for “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie” — this week’s episode of Lower Decks.

It's happening! @jeffreycombs is back in #StarTrek! Get a sneak peek at the next episode of #StarTrekLowerDecks. pic.twitter.com/9n32frBtDr — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 19, 2021

Last Light

Spoiler TV also reports Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt will star in Peacock’s Last Light, a “5-episode limited drama thriller series” based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel, which tells the story of “a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos” after the world’s oil supply is exhausted.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor revealed to Deadline that filming has wrapped on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+.

We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director/executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint. The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.

Doom Patrol

Michelle Gomez discussed Madame Rouge’s character arc with Den of Geek.

I think she’s like the other characters in that she has a journey through discovery. She’s finding out things about herself that may or may not be things she can live with. I can’t really say more than that, but it’s similar to the other regulars in the show, and where they’re having to live with themselves. And how do you do that, when some of it is pretty dark and at times unacceptable? And how do you decide to move forward? And so that’s in there for her, too. And it’s a pretty crazy ride that she goes on, not just for herself but with the others as well.

Evil

The IRS investigates Team Evil in the synopsis for next week’s episode, “I Is for IRS.”

The IRS taps the team to investigate the legitimacy of a new organisation seeking religious status for tax exemption. Written by: Dewayne Darian Jones Directed by: Nelson McCormick

Y: The Last Man

Tensions flare at PriceMax in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for “Ready. Aim. Fire.” — the October 19 episode of Y: The Last Man. Here’s our recap of the latest in case you missed it.

Tensions at the PriceMax spiral out of control. Hero and Sam pass the point of no return. Nora uncovers dangerous secrets. Written by: Coleman Herbert, Directed by: Karena Evans

Peacemaker

A trailer for HBO Max’s spring schedule includes the first released footage from the Peacemaker TV series.

Batwoman

Finally, The Mad Hatter (a Mad Hatter?) comes to Gotham in a new trailer for Batwoman’s third season.

Banner art by Jim Cook