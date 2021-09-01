The Next Paranormal Activity Movie Could Be on the Way Very Soon

Get another cryptic look at Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. Shazam: Fury of the Gods has wrapped filming. Netflix bares its teeth for vampire antics in Night Teeth. Plus, a glimpse at today’s What If episode, and what’s to come on Y: The Last Man, Archer, and more. To me, my spoilers!

Paranormal Activity 7

Deadline reports the seventh film in the Paranormal Activity franchise — this one directed by William Eubank (Underwater) — will premiere on Paramount+ “in time for Halloween” alongside a tie-in making-of documentary.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Filming has officially wrapped on Shazam sequel Fury of the Gods according to director David F. Sandberg on Twitter.

Last Night in Soho

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. More at the link.

Night Teeth

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Netflix’s Night Teeth, starring Debby Ryan, Megan Fox, and Lucy Fry as a trio of vampires. Click through for more.

Val

The demon Valefar teams up with a hapless criminal…for a price…in the trailer for Val coming to VOD October 5.

Moon Knight

Recent photos acquired by Screen Rant of Mark Ruffalo posing outside the same hotel in Budapest that Oscar Isaac is staying at while filming Moon Knight have lead the actor to tease “I would hate to spoil something…” on Twitter. We thought he loved spoiling though???

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021

Y: The Last Man

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first three episodes of Y: The Last Man.

The Day Before 101 On the eve of the worst crisis in human history, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown clashes with the President. Her children Yorick and Hero reach an emotional crossroads. None of them know their lives are about to change forever. Written by: Eliza Clark, Directed by: Louise Friedberg

Would the World Be Kind 102 After a mass casualty event wipes out every creature with a Y chromosome, President Jennifer Brown responds to the crisis. Yorick fears he may be the only survivor. Hero attempts to right a wrong. Written by: Eliza Clark, Directed by: Louise Friedberg

Neil 103 With Jennifer and Yorick reunited, Agent 355 pitches a plan for what comes next. The dead President’s daughter, Kimberly, circles Jennifer’s secret. Meanwhile, Nora Brady and her daughter Mack say goodbye to home. Written by: Katie Edgerton, Directed by: Daisy Von Scherler Mayer

Riverdale

Jughead goes on an apology tour in the synopsis for “Band of Brothers,” airing September 16.

GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE’S PAST – After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#516).

Archer

Archer enjoys a scavenger hunt in the synopsis for his September 30 episode, “Colt Express.”

A mysterious stranger and a scavenger hunt helps Archer and the gang get a jump on their enemies. Written by Alison Zeidman.

The Outpost

Talon raids a tomb in the synopsis for “Something to Live For” — the September 17 episode of The Outpost.

A GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Foyle) find themselves in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie), Munt (Adam Johnson) and Nedra (guest star Tamara Radovanović) must play a deadly game against the gods. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Konjević (#3B10).

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz comes to Rosa for help in the synopsis for the September 14 episode, “Free Your Mind.”

AND THE REST WILL FOLLOW – Liz (Jeanine Mason) needs Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) help. Maria (Heather Hemmens) learns what Jones (Nathan Dean) wants from her. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) team up to help save Max. Also starring Lily Cowles and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Ashley Charbonnet & Joel Thompson (308).

Supergirl

Thomas Lennon returns as Mr. Mxyzptlk in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for “Mxy in the Middle” airing September 15.

THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Ireland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt (#611).

Stargirl

The new, teenage Injustice Society debut in KSiteTV’s synopsis for Stargirl’s September 15 episode.

THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE — Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#206).

Meanwhile, Eclipso rules the halls of Blue Valley High School in the trailer for next week’s episode.

What If…?

Doctor Strange enters the castle of Cagliostro in a clip from today’s episode of What If…?

