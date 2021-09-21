The New TCL 20 R 5G Phone Is Easy on the Wallet

Announcing a new smartphone a week after Apple is a risky move, but it’s one TCL has made with the TCL 20 R 5G. What this device has that the iPhones don’t is an ultra-affordable price tag.

The pitch from TCL Mobile is that the 20 R delivers impressive 5G mobile speeds, an immersive screen and triple camera experience for under $350.

The TCL 20 R 5G Specs

Performance-wise, the Android-powered device includes the latest high-end processor, a 90Hz refresh rate display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and an expandable memory of up to 1TB. It has a 6.52-inch V-notch display and peak brightness of 500 nits.

“TCL’s 20 R 5G enables seamless, high-definition video communication as well as ultra-fast download speeds, while providing a highly affordable option to make this technology accessible to more Australians than ever before,” the company says.

5G coverage in Australia is currently patchy at best, but TCL reckons that, as 5G coverage improves and more services rely on fast mobile data speeds, you’ll be prepped and ready with this device.

The TCL 20 R 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset – enough power for smooth all-day swiping and scrolling. It also ensures maximum battery life thanks to the chipset’s 7nm processor, which promises 28 per cent more power-efficiency than an equivalent 8nm processor.

It has both face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and lasts all day with a 4500mAh battery that delivers 10 hours of video, 34 hours of talk time and 210 hours of audio playback.

The Triple Camera

The rear-facing 13MP Triple Camera boasts AI Auto-Enhancement, while the dedicated 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens allows for portraits and detailed close-up photography.

The 20 R 5G is available in Granite Grey and Lazurite Blue, and is priced at $349.

It’s the third 5G device launched by the company in four months, joining the 20 5G, priced at $499 outright, and the recently launched flagship 20 Pro 5G, which costs $799, or $66.58 per month over 12 months, through VodafoneVodafone.