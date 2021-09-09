Star Trek: Prodigy’s New Trailer Asks ‘What Do Kids Need With a Starship?’

Sure, they don’t know where the gravity controls or weapons buttons are, but it is an experimental starship, after all.

As part of this year’s Star Trek Day celebrations, ViacomCBS revealed a new look at Star Trek: Prodigy, the kid-focused animated series that whisks viewers back to the Delta Quadrant for an adventure with young, alien heroes. Joining them as they take the abandoned Starfleet experimental ship U.S.S. Protostar is none other than Voyager icon Kate Mulgrew, reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway with a twist: she’s actually the Protostar’s Command Training Hologram and sees the potential in this motley crew to do some boldly going of their own.

The series follows young friends Dal (Brett Grey), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas) as they escape a life of servitude under the villainous “Diviner” (played by John Noble), who has his eyes on the Protostar. Dragging unwilling companion Gwym (Ella Purnell) — who has ties to the Diviner’s plans for the Starfleet ship — with them on their adventure, the new crew gets ready to see the Delta Quadrant with fresh eyes as they escape the Diviner’s grasp and the threat of his robotic agent, Drednok, voiced by Jimmi Simpson. There’s even a glimpse of familiar species like the Kazon in the trailer!

Good thing Starfleet already has a captain more than familiar with the Delta Quadrant to help these unruly kiddos out, whether she’s holographic or otherwise! At least they eventually figure out how to arm the weapons systems… Star Trek: Prodigy will hit Paramount+ on October 28. After its run there it will eventually air on its original planned home of Nickelodeon.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.