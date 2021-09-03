Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Has Found Itself a Major Villain

James Gunn talks about Peacemaker’s approach to violence. Get a new look at James Wan’s horror film Malignant. Plus, more teases for what’s to come on Y: The Last Man, and Netflix nabs a new supernatural Korean thriller in Hellbound. Spoilers get!

Poor Things



Deadline reports Christopher Abbott has joined Emma Stone, Willem Defoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef in the cast of Yorgos Lanthimos’ adaptation of Alasdair Grey’s Poor Things. The story follows Belle Baxter (Stone), “a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric, brilliant scientist” but with the brain of her own unborn child.

Dune

Bloody-Disgusting has a few dozen new photos from Dune. Click through for more. Make sure to keep an eye on Gizmodo later today…

Photo: HBO Max

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A new clip sees Shang-Chi take a tour of a super-powered fight club before going up against the Abomination.

Malignant

Meanwhile, James Wan has fun with cameras, spatial relation, and architecture in the latest clip from Malignant.

Star Trek: Picard

Annie Wersching (Runaways, The Vampire Diaries) has been cast as the Borg Queen in the second season of Picard, taking over the role from Alice Krige (First Contact, Voyager season seven) and Susanna Thompson (Voyager seasons five and six).

Peacemaker

James Gunn cast doubt on whether his Peacemaker series would receive a mere R-rating on Twitter, were it not a TV show on HBO Max.

That’s not what it means – because who knows if #Peacemaker would even get an R-rating in theaters. Fortunately it’s on @hbomax #givepeaceafnchance #peaceuncut https://t.co/htfNOigHuy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 1, 2021

Midnight Mass

Netflix released a new poster for Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, Midnight Mass.

Photo: Netflix

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV has photos from “Goodnight Elizabeth,” the September 6 episode of Roswell, New Mexico. Click through for more.

Photo: The CW

Y: The Last Man

Yorick and 355 need a doctor in the synopsis for “Mann Hunt” airing on September 27.

Yorick and Agent 355 search for Dr. Allison Mann in war-torn Boston. Back in D.C., Jennifer hides the truth about Yorick from her political rivals. Written by: Tian Jun Gu Directed by: Mairzee Almas

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC has released a three-minute trailer for the second (and final) season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Teenage Euthanasia

A teenager named Euthanasia brings her beetle-controlling mother back from the dead in two new trailers for Adult Swim’s latest series, Teenage Euthanasia.

Hellbound

Finally, ambassadors from Hell cast judgment on the living in the trailer for Hellbound, Yeon Sang-ho’s new “procedural drama” at Netflix based on a Korean webtoon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ya3vyubIuTM