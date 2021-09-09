Star Trek: Discovery Doesn’t Have a New Trailer But It Finally Has a Season 4 Premiere Date

Stardate, November 18: that’s when we’ll finally pick back up with the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, led by a brand-new captain we’ve gotten to know rather well over the past three seasons: Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

As part of its “Star Trek Day” live stream event, Paramount+ released a shiny new image from season four, which you can see atop this post — the one and only Captain Burnham, looking displeased yet composed. We also got a description that couldn’t be vaguer: “Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

The panel for the series included cast members Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey Tal), as well as showrunner-executive producer Michelle Paradise. Martin-Green also beamed in to virtually introduce a clip from the upcoming season. The rest of Discovery season four’s cast includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) — presumably, Book’s cat Grudge, a fan favourite, will also be making her fluffy presence felt once again.

What do you make of that tease about the “threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered,” considering the crew of the Discovery has been through a hell of a lot so far, including battling Klingons, sinister mirror versions of themselves and their loved ones, a vicious AI, and a jaw-droppingly major time jump? The next chapter for their latest Trek adventure begins November 18.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erNLZ7i8FkA