NYCC and SDCC Set Their Sights on Returning to In-Person Cons

This feel really weird to write considering the state of the world we live in but here goes nothing: two of the biggest comic conventions in the United States are going full steam ahead. New York Comic Con takes place October 7-10 and it just announced its full panel, guest, and exhibitor list along with details on how to make reservations for all of that. San Diego Comic-Con is also moving ahead with its controversial “Special Edition” on November 26-28 and tickets go on sale next week.

We’ll start with New York Comic Con, since that’s first. Hopefully fans who plan on attending already have their badges, but if not, some are still available at this link. Once you have that you can start looking at who is appearing, who is selling, what artists will be in Artist Alley, and the full panel schedule, most of which was announced this week.

You can dig into the celebs, everyone in Artist Alley, and vendors on your own but what we’re most interested in is the panels. On the film and TV side there are panels on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Wheel of Time, The Expanse, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Welcome to the Blumhouse, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Evil, Star Trek Prodigy, and even full panels on awesome celebrities like Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker, and William Shatner.

See the full list here but this is the important bit. Panel reservations begin on September 20. Here are the instructions on how to do that.

NYCC Reservations go live this Mon, Sept 20 at 1PM ET ???? We’ve pulled together the questions you’ve been asking about reservations into this handy dandy FAQ. Still have questions? Shout ‘em out below! You need a #NYCC badge to make reservations. Buy now: https://t.co/zaqoloAEde pic.twitter.com/d1nAbmF1J3 — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 16, 2021

A few weeks later, the Special Edition of San Diego Comic-Con will arrive; it takes place over Thanksgiving weekend November 26-28. This is not the full Comic-Con — the 2022 version of that is still on schedule for July. This is just an extra one for people who can’t live without a San Diego convention this year.

The big news here is that badges are going on sale at 11 a.m. PST on September 25 at a cost of $US150 ($206) for three days per adult. Full details on the process can be found at this site. But note, no info on panels, exhibitors, and so on has been revealed yet.

And of course, anyone thinking of attending these cons should pay carefully attention to each event’s health and safety measures. They’re detailed here for New York and here for San Diego but the basics are as follows. In New York, everyone over the age of 12 must have proof of covid-19 vaccination. In San Diego, you’re required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid test within 72 hours of attendance. Head to those links for more.