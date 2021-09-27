Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In October 2021

Well, folks, spooky season is right around the corner — and while many of us in Australia won’t be able to celebrate the full extent of scares that Halloween has to offer, the good news is there’ll be plenty of spooky, scary content landing on Netflix Australia this October to keep us all going.

If you’re currently stuck in lockdown, there are some great TV shows, movies and specials hitting the platform shortly, giving you many reasons to stay home, stay safe and stay entertained.

From wild experiments like a WWE choose-your-own-adventure starring The New Day and The Undertaker to new seasons of Netflix hits like You and Dynasty to blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Invisible Man, there’s a heap of titles to keep you streaming.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix Australia this October.

Netflix Original Series

OCTOBER 1

Maid

Paik’s Spirit

OCTOBER 4

On My Block: Season 4

OCTOBER 6

The Five Juanas

Baking Impossible

Love Is Blind: Brazil (weekly episodes)

OCTOBER 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

OCTOBER 8

Pretty Smart

Family Business: Season 3

OCTOBER 11

The King’s Affection

OCTOBER 13

Reflection of You

OCTOBER 14

Another Life: Season 2

OCTOBER 15

You: Season 3

My Name

Little Things: Season 4

OCTOBER 21

Sex, Love & goop

Insiders

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

OCTOBER 22

Locke & Key: Season 2

Inside Job

Adventure Beast

More than Blue: The Series

Dynasty: Season 4

OCTOBER 26

Sex: Unzipped

OCTOBER 27

Sintonia: Season 2

OCTOBER 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

OCTOBER 29

Colin in Black & White

The Time It Takes

Mythomaniac: Season 2

COMING OCTOBER TBA

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Inspector Koo

Netflix Specials and Films

OCTOBER 1

Diana: The Musical

Swallow

The Guilty

Forever RIch

OCTOBER 3

Upcoming Summer

OCTOBER 5

Escape The Undertaker

OCTOBER 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House

OCTOBER 8

Grudge

My Brother, My Sister

OCTOBER 13

Hiacynt

Fever Dream

OCTOBER 14

One Night in Paris

OCTOBER 15

The Forgotten Battle

The Trip

The Four of Us

OCTOBER 19

In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)

OCTOBER 20

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

OCTOBER 22

Little Big Mouth

OCTOBER 27

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

OCTOBER 29

Army of Thieves

Dear Mother

COMING OCTOBER TBA

A World Without

Netflix Original Documentaries

OCTOBER 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

OCTOBER 6

Bad Sport

OCTOBER 12

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

OCTOBER 20

Found

OCTOBER 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-

OCTOBER 22

Roaring Twenties (weekly episodes)

OCTOBER 28

The Motive

COMING OCTOBER TBA

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Kids & Family

OCTOBER 1

Scaredy Cats

OCTOBER 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

OCTOBER 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

OCTOBER 12

Mighty Express: Season 5

OCTOBER 15

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

Karma’s World

OCTOBER 16

Misfit: The Series

OCTOBER 19

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

OCTOBER 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

OCTOBER 22

Maya and the Three

Original Anime

OCTOBER 1

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

OCTOBER 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

OCTOBER 7

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

OCTOBER 9

Blue Period

OCTOBER 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

OCTOBER 21

Komi Can’t Communicate

Licensed Highlights

OCTOBER 1

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Cast Away

Wonder Woman 1984

The Secret River

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Series 1-3

OCTOBER 3

Emma

OCTOBER 15

Nekrotronic

OCTOBER 17

The Invisible Man

OCTOBER 25

Frayed

The Cry

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds

OCTOBER 30

The Gentlemen

You can browse the Netflix content library here and stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest entertainment news and updates.