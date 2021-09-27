Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In October 2021

Well, folks, spooky season is right around the corner — and while many of us in Australia won’t be able to celebrate the full extent of scares that Halloween has to offer, the good news is there’ll be plenty of spooky, scary content landing on Netflix Australia this October to keep us all going.
If you’re currently stuck in lockdown, there are some great TV shows, movies and specials hitting the platform shortly, giving you many reasons to stay home, stay safe and stay entertained.
From wild experiments like a WWE choose-your-own-adventure starring The New Day and The Undertaker to new seasons of Netflix hits like You and Dynasty to blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Invisible Man, there’s a heap of titles to keep you streaming.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix Australia this October.
Netflix Original Series
OCTOBER 1
- Maid
- Paik’s Spirit
OCTOBER 4
- On My Block: Season 4
OCTOBER 6
- The Five Juanas
- Baking Impossible
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (weekly episodes)
OCTOBER 7
- The Billion Dollar Code
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2
OCTOBER 8
- Pretty Smart
- Family Business: Season 3
OCTOBER 11
- The King’s Affection
OCTOBER 13
- Reflection of You
OCTOBER 14
- Another Life: Season 2
OCTOBER 15
- You: Season 3
- My Name
- Little Things: Season 4
OCTOBER 21
- Sex, Love & goop
- Insiders
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
OCTOBER 22
- Locke & Key: Season 2
- Inside Job
- Adventure Beast
- More than Blue: The Series
- Dynasty: Season 4
OCTOBER 26
- Sex: Unzipped
OCTOBER 27
- Sintonia: Season 2
OCTOBER 28
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
OCTOBER 29
- Colin in Black & White
- The Time It Takes
- Mythomaniac: Season 2
COMING OCTOBER TBA
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
- Call My Agent: Bollywood
- Inspector Koo
Netflix Specials and Films
OCTOBER 1
- Diana: The Musical
- Swallow
- The Guilty
- Forever RIch
OCTOBER 3
- Upcoming Summer
OCTOBER 5
- Escape The Undertaker
OCTOBER 6
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
OCTOBER 8
- Grudge
- My Brother, My Sister
OCTOBER 13
- Hiacynt
- Fever Dream
OCTOBER 14
- One Night in Paris
OCTOBER 15
- The Forgotten Battle
- The Trip
- The Four of Us
OCTOBER 19
- In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)
OCTOBER 20
- Night Teeth
- Stuck Together
OCTOBER 22
- Little Big Mouth
OCTOBER 27
- Hypnotic
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
OCTOBER 29
- Army of Thieves
- Dear Mother
COMING OCTOBER TBA
- A World Without
Netflix Original Documentaries
OCTOBER 1
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
OCTOBER 6
- Bad Sport
OCTOBER 12
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
OCTOBER 20
- Found
OCTOBER 21
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-
OCTOBER 22
- Roaring Twenties (weekly episodes)
OCTOBER 28
- The Motive
COMING OCTOBER TBA
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Kids & Family
OCTOBER 1
- Scaredy Cats
OCTOBER 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
OCTOBER 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
OCTOBER 12
- Mighty Express: Season 5
OCTOBER 15
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
- Karma’s World
OCTOBER 16
- Misfit: The Series
OCTOBER 19
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
OCTOBER 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
OCTOBER 22
- Maya and the Three
Original Anime
OCTOBER 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
OCTOBER 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3
OCTOBER 7
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
OCTOBER 9
- Blue Period
OCTOBER 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul
OCTOBER 21
- Komi Can’t Communicate
Licensed Highlights
OCTOBER 1
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Cast Away
- Wonder Woman 1984
- The Secret River
- Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Series 1-3
OCTOBER 3
- Emma
OCTOBER 15
- Nekrotronic
OCTOBER 17
- The Invisible Man
OCTOBER 25
- Frayed
- The Cry
- Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds
OCTOBER 30
- The Gentlemen
You can browse the Netflix content library here and stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest entertainment news and updates.