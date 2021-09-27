The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In October 2021

Image: Netflix

Well, folks, spooky season is right around the corner — and while many of us in Australia won’t be able to celebrate the full extent of scares that Halloween has to offer, the good news is there’ll be plenty of spooky, scary content landing on Netflix Australia this October to keep us all going.

If you’re currently stuck in lockdown, there are some great TV shows, movies and specials hitting the platform shortly, giving you many reasons to stay home, stay safe and stay entertained.

From wild experiments like a WWE choose-your-own-adventure starring The New Day and The Undertaker to new seasons of Netflix hits like You and Dynasty to blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Invisible Man, there’s a heap of titles to keep you streaming.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix Australia this October.

Netflix Original Series

OCTOBER 1

  • Maid
  • Paik’s Spirit

OCTOBER 4

  • On My Block: Season 4

OCTOBER 6

  • The Five Juanas
  • Baking Impossible
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil (weekly episodes)

OCTOBER 7

  • The Billion Dollar Code
  • Sexy Beasts: Season 2

OCTOBER 8

  • Pretty Smart
  • Family Business: Season 3

OCTOBER 11

  • The King’s Affection

OCTOBER 13

  • Reflection of You

OCTOBER 14

  • Another Life: Season 2

OCTOBER 15

  • You: Season 3
  • My Name
  • Little Things: Season 4

OCTOBER 21

  • Sex, Love & goop
  • Insiders
  • Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

OCTOBER 22

  • Locke & Key: Season 2
  • Inside Job
  • Adventure Beast
  • More than Blue: The Series
  • Dynasty: Season 4

OCTOBER 26

  • Sex: Unzipped

OCTOBER 27

  • Sintonia: Season 2

OCTOBER 28

  • Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

OCTOBER 29

  • Colin in Black & White
  • The Time It Takes
  • Mythomaniac: Season 2

COMING OCTOBER TBA

  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
  • Call My Agent: Bollywood
  • Inspector Koo

Netflix Specials and Films

OCTOBER 1

  • Diana: The Musical
  • Swallow
  • The Guilty
  • Forever RIch

OCTOBER 3

  • Upcoming Summer

OCTOBER 5

  • Escape The Undertaker

OCTOBER 6

  • There’s Someone Inside Your House

OCTOBER 8

  • Grudge
  • My Brother, My Sister

OCTOBER 13

  • Hiacynt
  • Fever Dream

OCTOBER 14

  • One Night in Paris

OCTOBER 15

  • The Forgotten Battle
  • The Trip
  • The Four of Us

OCTOBER 19

  • In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)

OCTOBER 20

  • Night Teeth
  • Stuck Together

OCTOBER 22

  • Little Big Mouth

OCTOBER 27

  • Hypnotic
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

OCTOBER 29

  • Army of Thieves
  • Dear Mother

COMING OCTOBER TBA

  • A World Without

Netflix Original Documentaries

OCTOBER 1

  • A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

OCTOBER 6

  • Bad Sport

OCTOBER 12

  • Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
  • The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
  • Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

OCTOBER 20

  • Found

OCTOBER 21

  • Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-

OCTOBER 22

  • Roaring Twenties (weekly episodes)

OCTOBER 28

  • The Motive

COMING OCTOBER TBA

  • House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
  • The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Kids & Family

OCTOBER 1

  • Scaredy Cats

OCTOBER 8

  • A Tale Dark & Grimm
  • Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

OCTOBER 11

  • The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

OCTOBER 12

  • Mighty Express: Season 5

OCTOBER 15

  • Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
  • Karma’s World

OCTOBER 16

  • Misfit: The Series

OCTOBER 19

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

OCTOBER 21

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

OCTOBER 22

  • Maya and the Three

Original Anime

OCTOBER 1

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

OCTOBER 3

  • Scissor Seven: Season 3

OCTOBER 7

  • The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

OCTOBER 9

  • Blue Period

OCTOBER 12

  • Bright: Samurai Soul

OCTOBER 21

  • Komi Can’t Communicate

Licensed Highlights

OCTOBER 1

  • Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
  • Cast Away
  • Wonder Woman 1984
  • The Secret River
  • Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Series 1-3

OCTOBER 3

  • Emma

OCTOBER 15

  • Nekrotronic

OCTOBER 17

  • The Invisible Man

OCTOBER 25

  • Frayed
  • The Cry
  • Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds

OCTOBER 30

  • The Gentlemen

You can browse the Netflix content library here and stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest entertainment news and updates.

